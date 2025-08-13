Blog

Elks to host car and bike show Sept. 13 

Over 1000 people attended the SCV Elks Lodge No. 2379 annual Bike and Car Show on Saturday on Sierra Highway. 091424 Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elks are inviting the community to join the event for a judged car and motorcycle show with trophies and door prizes.  

The Elks Big Show features classic, custom and muscle cars, plus classy motorcycles will all be on display.  

Free live music will be provided by the local Catch 22 Band, playing country, classic rock and oldies. Several local food vendors will be serving. Pastries, coffee and bake sale start at 8 a.m. Hot dogs served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tri-tip sandwiches available from noon to 3 p.m.  

A judged chili cook-off with chili tasting for all is scheduled to be held at noon. 

Boutique vendors will also be on hand.  

Trophies will be handed out for cars, motorcycles and chili.  

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a national charitable organization with nearly 1,800 lodges and approximately one million members nationwide. Elk members help veterans, disabled children, Scouting, award scholarships, and more.  

Event proceeds go to support the Elks charitable programs and projects. 

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. For information, contact Shelly Tomson at 661-310-4423 or [email protected].  

