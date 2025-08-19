Foothill League hosts football media day 

Before high school football season begins, many programs and leagues across the country host a media day, allowing coaches and players to preview the year ahead.

That’s never been the case for the Foothill League — until now.

For the first time in the history of Santa Clarita Valley football, every Foothill League team gathered at Saugus High School along with their head coaches and a few select players to talk about the season.

The event, which was held in the Forum, Saugus’s performing arts center, began with head coaches sitting side by side on the stage acknowledging the significance of the day and highlighting their players and programs.

“This is just the way of the future,” Saugus head coach Jason Bornn said. “The league is already well known, but this was an opportunity to bring everyone together in one place to speak and address questions that might come up.”

And every coach around the league feels the same way Bornn does, that the Foothill League deserves the exposure and opportunity to do so.

Canyon head coach Ken Holsenbeck backed up Bornn, saying that this event was a long time coming.

“We’re probably long overdue for this type of setup,” Holsenbeck said. “Foothill League has had a tremendous amount of success for many years. And yet there isn’t always that recognition there. I think the people in the football circles, they certainly know Foothill League, but I think the more that we can get our name out there and publicity to support our league in this day in age, it’s all valuable, right?”

Veteran Valencia head coach Larry Muir feels the same way, highlighting that events like these are needed due to the changing climate that is high school football.

“The culture of high school football has changed so much,” Muir said. “So, I think you got to adapt to it, and it evolves and changes and it gets better on so many levels. I think this is a byproduct of that. You know I can’t even think about this X amount of years ago, but what a great change in kind of pushing the game forward and moving the game forward. I think that’s awesome.”

For the players, the event is an opportunity to show off their personality and talk about themselves and teammates, a platform they never had before.

“I think this is really good for the entire community,” Golden Valley defensive lineman Evan Nye said. “We all get to come out here and represent our schools and maybe even take this league even higher. I think this is what it’s all about.”

Audience members, including players from each of the high schools, listen to the coaches speak during the Foothill League Football Media Day at Saugus High School on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

For Valencia quarterback Brady Bretthauer, it’s the exact opportunity to talk about his relationship with the teammates such as his offensive line, and the incentives he provides them when they protect him during games.

“If I get sacked, no In-N-Out,” he said.

Coaches and players around the league feel the same way when it comes to recognition of the Foothill League, and that’s giving it the attention it deserves.

And whether it’s a first-year head coach for West Ranch, TJ Yonkers, or a veteran like Muir, the consensus around the league is the same for all: Give them the respect they deserve.

“It’s easy to be overlooked. However it shouldn’t be the case,” Yonkers said. “This is a league that has been around for dozens of years, Canyon and Hart have been going at since the ’60s. There’s a good product out here. It’s awesome to show it off. Obviously wish we could have done something like this back in our day, but it’s good that it’s coming eventually. I think it’ll continue to build, and we’ll see the results.”

See Friday’s edition of The Signal for the annual special publication, “SCV Football Preview,” featuring team profiles, photos, schedules, rosters and more. Foothill League teams begin their season with non-league games on Friday night.