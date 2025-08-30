Hart defeats Burroughs in home opener  

After last week’s loss to Birmingham, Hart rebounded with a statement win at home over Burroughs.

The Hawks (1-1) defeated the Bears (0-1) 49-0 for their first victory in the new season.

“Definitely needed this one after losing last week,” Hart quarterback Jacob Paisano said. “It feels good to go get this in front of our home crowd.”

Head coach Jake Goossen-Brown believes the key to Friday night’s win was the team being more disciplined than last week, as the team began last week’s game up 14-0 on Birmingham before the Patriots scored 24 unanswered points to win.

“We were able to connect on offense a little bit better. You know, execute what we were supposed to do,” Goossen-Brown said. “I always say the more disciplined team wins games. So, we got to continue to try to get better and just be the team that is able to do the right thing down after down.”

The Hart Hawks began the game with the offense driving down the field.

On the opening drive, Paisano threw a 35-yard pass to move his offense into the Burroughs redzone.

On first and goal, running back Josh Rogozik punched the ball in for the first scoring play of the game.

With the offense firing on all cylinders, Hart’s defense kept up the momentum.

The Hawks’ Michael Toner intercepted the ball after it was deflected, setting up his offense in the Burroughs’ redzone. Paisano found sophomore Silas Tucker for the touchdown on the very next play and extended their lead.

But before the Hawks’ offense was able to sit down on the benches after the drive, Burroughs fumbled the ball, to be recovered by Devin Thompson.

With possession in the redzone again, Paisano connected with Tucker to make it 21-0 for the Hawks in the closing minutes of the first quarter.

Hart wide receiver Silas Tucker (16) catches the ball, scoring the third touchdown of the game against Burroughs during the first quarter of Friday’s game at College of the Canyons on Aug. 29, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Going into the second quarter, the Hawks’ Devin Thompson intercepted the ball off Bears’ quarterback Brandon Chapparo.

“His brother has two interceptions with the JV team already this year,” Goossen-Brown said. “I told him, man, your brother’s already beaten you in turnover stats, and he’s a freshman. So hopefully maybe that sparked him.”

Whatever that spark was for Thompson, he showed up for his team with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

“I was able to come out there and be able to get those two picks for my guys,” Thompson said. “It really helped set that tone and get the rest of the defense and allowed us to really be able to run that score up and allow our offense to do their thing.”

On the following drive, Paisano drove the Hawks’ offense down the field to extend the lead over the Bears with another passing touchdown to Rogozik.

In the final minute of the first half, before the team entered the locker room, Thompson would intercept Chapparo again, ending any scoring opportunity for the Bears going into halftime.

And with 22 seconds left to go in the half, Paisano would utilize his arm strength and catch the Burroughs defense sleeping as he found Tucker for a 50-plus-yard TD pass.

In the second half, Matix Frithsmith would join in on the scoring frenzy. The junior punched the ball into the endzone from the 1-yard line to extend the Hawks’ lead over Burroughs.

Hart scored again in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Paisano connecting with Frithsmith again for his fifth passing touchdown of the game.

Hart quarterback Jacob Paisano (2) looks for an opening against Burroughs during the first quarter of Friday’s game at College of the Canyons on Aug. 29, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

After the game Paisano credited all his touchdowns to his offensive line for giving him the opportunity to even make those plays.

“All my receivers are my guys,” Paisano said. “They all score touchdowns, run deep, break tackles. But the line is the one that can get me time and make it happen so, it all starts with them.”

Goossen-Brown and the Hawks play again next week on the road at Paraclete.