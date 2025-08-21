Hart district celebrates national rankings 

News release

William S. Hart Union High School District high schools have been recognized among the nation’s best in the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report, the district announced in a news release this week.

U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings are considered a benchmark for educational quality, evaluating public high schools on six key factors: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rates.

“This incredible achievement is a direct result of the collaborative spirit and high expectations that define our district,” Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “It reflects the countless hours our educators spend fostering a challenging and supportive learning environment, and the determination of our students to reach their full potential. We are immensely proud of this collective accomplishment, which shows that a world-class education is available to every student in our community.”

Hart district schools’ U.S. News & World Report rankings out of 17,901 public schools nationwide were:

Canyon High School (No. 2,108, top 11.8% nationally).

Castaic High School (No. 3,548, top 19.8% nationally).

Golden Valley High School (No. 4,047, top 22.6% nationally).

Hart High School (No. 2,238, top 12.5% nationally).

Saugus High School (No. 1,882, top 10.5% nationally).

Valencia High School (No. 1,156, top 6.5% nationally).

West Ranch High School (#No. 809, top 4.5% nationally).

Academy of the Canyons was ranked No. 24 in the state on math, reading and science proficiency. By virtue of being a middle college high school, Academy of the Canyons does not offer AP classes (which counts against the school on the magazine’s ranking system), but instead AOC’s students take college classes concurrently with their high school coursework.

Every student in the Hart district has the opportunity to take concurrent classes at College of the Canyons.