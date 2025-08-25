HMNH honored for cardiac cath lab excellence 

News release

The American College of Cardiology has recognized Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures, according to a news release from the hospital.

Henry Mayo was awarded Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI in July based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the cardiac cath lab, the release said.

Henry Mayo is the first hospital in Los Angeles County to receive ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.

Percutaneous coronary intervention is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization to ensure quality and patient safety. They ensure that care in the procedure room for sedation, infection control, radiation safety, universal protocol, and time out procedures is fully coordinated; and have mastered the appropriate transfer to a cath recovery unit to better monitor and track complications, enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information, the release said.

“Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing Santa Clarita Valley residents with excellent heart care,” Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board, said in the release. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Henry Mayo with Cardiovascular Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.”

Hospitals receiving Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care; developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success.

Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of cath lab patients. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to improved patient outcomes, the release said.

“Having the ACC stamp of approval on our program shows just how committed our team is to providing the very best cardiac care,” RN Erin Bell, process improvement coordinator for Robert G. Veloz Cardiac Services at Henry Mayo, said in the release. “We love what we do and we care deeply about your heart health.”

Dr. James Lee, medical director of Cardiovascular Services at Henry Mayo, said in the release, “Earning this accreditation reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of cardiac care to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including the cath lab.