Hoefflin Foundation to host ‘Paddle for the Battle’ pickleball fundraiser 

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is scheduled to host its annual “Paddle for the Battle” pickleball fundraiser at The Paseo Club in Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 11, and Sunday, Oct. 12.

The Paseo Club is located at 27650 Dickason Drive in Valencia.

The fundraiser will feature a fixed partner round robin format with divisions for all skill levels.

All the proceeds will benefit local families battling childhood cancer.

The fees are $60 per player, per event and will increase on Sept. 26.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/42x386zj.