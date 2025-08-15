Knights of Columbus host 8th annual car show 

The Knights of Columbus Council 6016 hosted its eighth annual car show to help the Santa Clarita Veterans Services last week at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Newhall.

Jay Fithian, a grand knight, started the event eight years ago and told a story about how it came to be.

“There wasn’t much going on for events. So I raised my hand and I said, ‘Hey, why don’t you guys put on a car show or something like that?’ and they (other Knights) said, ‘Well, if you want us to have a car show, then you run it, you know?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know anything about cars,’” Fithian said. “I didn’t. So I just went around and, you know, we made up some flyers and I went and talked to some car guys.”

Fithian added that many members of the Knights of Columbus are veterans so it directly supports the cause.

“A lot of the guys are veterans … a lot of the car guys are veterans, and you know, it’s always good to have something attached to an event. So it kind of helps with people that they know what they’re giving to … the other thing is too, to keep it local,” Fithian said.

He added that doing events like this also makes him feel good and that is one of the reasons why he stays in the Knights.

“I feel like we’re all put on this (Earth) to help, right? To help each other in some shape or form. So I’m kind of good at organizing stuff, I guess. I didn’t really even know. So I, that’s my niche,” Fithian said. “So I think … God puts us all on this Earth to help each other, really, when it comes down to it. You know, we try to help each other every day and in a small way, and that’s my way of trying to help out.”