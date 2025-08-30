Person dies following fiery rollover crash  

The driver of a black Infiniti involved in a fiery rollover crash on Interstate 5 last week died at the hospital on Tuesday, according to a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The crash took place Aug. 22 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the I-5 just north of the Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp and drew responses from the CHP and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

When first responders arrived at the scene of the crash, a sports car, now identified as a black Infiniti, was fully engulfed in flames, Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, said during initial reports.

A good Samaritan stopped to assist and help the driver, who was identified as Alan Franco, get out of his vehicle, according to a news release provided by Burgos-Lopez.

Franco suffered major injuries from the crash, including severe burns to his body, and was initially transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital before he was transferred to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, in San Bernardino County.

Franco succumbed to his injuries at 9:12 a.m. four days after the crash and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel, the release stated. He was the sole occupant in the Infiniti.

According to the CHP Incident logs, reports indicated that the Infiniti and a motorcycle were racing moments leading up to the crash, but investigating officers have not gathered substantial evidence to support that claim, Burgos-Lopez said.

The cause remains under investigation, the release said.

“This tragic crash serves as a solemn reminder of how quickly lives can be lost on our roadways,” Lt. Yochim, acting commander for CHP Newhall, said in the release. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Franco’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

A second vehicle suffered moderate damage from the crash, but no additional injuries were reported, according to Burgos-Lopez.

No arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed in relation to the incident, according to Burgos-Lopez.

Witnesses can call the CHP Newhall office at 661-600-1600 and ask for Officer Nichols, who is investigating the crash.