‘Pollinators on Parade’ Sunday at Nature Center 

News release

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates is inviting the public to a special free event, “Pollinators on Parade,” scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday. The event will offer an in-depth look at the world of pollinators, from monarch butterflies to bees, bats and beetles.

The program will feature guest speaker Dana Stangel, a California naturalist, biology teacher, and the founder of Teranga Ranch. With over two decades of experience helping people coexist with local wildlife, Stangel will explore the critical role pollinators play in our ecosystem. She will also discuss the significant threats they face from climate change and pesticides, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

Attendees will learn practical ways to help protect these vital species, including how to transform their own backyards into a pollinator-friendly haven with native plants, the release said. Stangel will also introduce the concept of a “Pollinator Party” and how to join the fun with the Teranga Pollinator Team.

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall. For more information, visit placerita.org.