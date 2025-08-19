Saugus looks for track-to-flag translation 

Head coach Momoko Russell has already coached at Saugus before, but that was track and field. Now she is returning to her alma mater, but to a new sport, girls’ flag football.

Russell, who’s coming back to coaching after a three-year break, used to be the head coach of the track and field team for six years and wants to give back to the school where she’s spent most of her life.

“I used to be a track coach here at Saugus,” Russell said. “I went to Saugus as a student and I just love it when everyone is passionate about something and wants to play for Saugus. It means something. So, to be able to spearhead that and identify girls who really want to play a sport and transfer other sports skills into this new sport and just being consistently excited to learn something new, it’s just been really exciting.”

She understands that the two sports are very different but has remained adamant that she is ready for the challenge that will present itself and has prepared to ensure her team is successful.

“You just need an understanding of all these different aspects,” Russell said. “So really head coaching is part of it, getting the right people on your staff and then also getting the right athletes and motivating them all together for a common goal. And so, with that, I hire the right people who have a football background.”

Looking at the team, Russell has many key players she’s excited to see out on the football field.

At quarterback, Savannah Smith will be slinging the ball for the Centurions and will also be a team captain for Saugus. Smith is one of three captains on the team along with Kailey Lankford and Kona Ramsbottom.

All three will be talking their talents to the football field from the diamond as all three are also with the softball program.

“What they bring is a lot of the softball camaraderie, a lot of the skills, and they’re go-getters,” Russell said. “Just like in softball, they want the ball. And from these practices they’re always the standout trying to get the ball.”

Russell acknowledged the switch of sports hasn’t been all that easy and making the jump is like trying to learn a new language.

“But in terms of here with football, it’s a lot of new language to them,” Russell said. “And they’re finding ways to make it relevant to them for their other sports and then apply it here. And then they’re just always so positive to the other younger girls as well.”

On defense Savanna Malone will be a prominent name to watch. The junior’s background is track and field and her head coach believes those skills will translate nicely to the football field.

“She’s an outstanding rusher,” Russell said. “Her background is in track and field, and she’s a sprinter.”

In the secondary expect to see Evalina Gamboa, junior, looking to be a stopper for any opposing offense coming her way.

“She tends to have sticky fingers, and she wants those flags any time to run by her,” Russell said.”

When it comes down to recruiting players for her program, Russell said it came easier than one might expect. She credits the players themselves for the growth of the sport and the commitment to have a team at Saugus

“The recruiting did itself considering how much the girls wanted it,” Russell said. “Like they initially made an Instagram page trying to recruit each other and they held meetings. They will start doing practices on their own well before the school actually started seeking out a head coach.”

Now, Russell wants to foster an environment for the sport at her school. She understands that winning will come but primarily wants the girls to do their best and grow as students and athletes.

“I think we had over 80 to 90 kids actually try out for the team this year,” Russell said. “I want just as much or more kids to come out to try out because it’s so exciting. Obviously, a winning season would be amazing. And for these girls, I know that they’re capable of marching through each game and executing properly and I just think for each individual, I want them to do their best and to grow each game. And so, by midseason, they’re at their A game and we’re coasting.”

Saugus opened the year 0-3 to start off the season and play their next league game on Wednesday at Golden Valley.