SCV football: Week 1 preview  

Football season is finally here in 2025, and every Santa Clarita Valley football team is gearing up to start off the year with non-league action.

Here is a look at this week’s matchups:

Valencia vs. Simi Valley

The reigning Foothill League champions kick off the year looking to repeat the success they had last season when the team went undefeated in league play. But before they jump into playing their rivals in week five, they’ll have some must-watch non-league matchups starting in week one.

The Simi Valley Pioneers, ranked 97th in California via MaxPreps, come to town for their second game of the year after already playing in a preseason game.

The Pioneers will be looking to right the ship after losing to Nevada-based Spanish Springs 41-21

As for the Vikings, they’re the only team in the Santa Clarita Valley to be ranked in the top 100 California high school football teams at No. 92.

Friday’s game between the Vikings and Simi Valley is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Valencia.

Hart at Birmingham

The Hart Hawks finished as runners-up to the Vikings last season with a 5-1 league record.

This season the team will be on the road to start off the year at Birmingham, an opponent they defeated last season in week four, 35-9.

Returning quarterback Jacob Paisano threw for three touchdowns against the Patriots’ defense and will be starting week one for the team again this season.

Friday’s game between the Hawks and the Patriots is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Birmingham High School.

Hart Football team photo. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Golden Valley at Westlake

The Golden Valley Grizzlies had the most wins throughout the year out of any team in the Foothill League last season with nine.

And even after the regular season concluded, the team went on to defeat El Toro in the Division VII Southern Section Football Championship opener but would ultimately lose the following week to Warren.

This season they pick up that momentum with a familiar opponent, Westlake.

The teams faced off last year to start the season with Golden Valley defeating the Warriors, 19-14, in week one.

The Grizzlies won’t have key returners from that game but will have new quarterback Jayce Johnson, a transfer out of Canyon.

Friday’s game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Westlake High School.

Golden Valley football team practice. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Castaic at Adelanto

Similar to Golden Valley, the Castaic Coyotes will also begin the season with the same week one matchup as last year.

Last season the Coyotes defeated the Adelanto Saints at home, 45-7, but this year the game will be at Adelanto.

But this season Castaic will be without a few key pieces this season who helped them with that dominant win last season. The Coyotes will be without running back Monty Coleman and quarterback Khanai Langford, two players who had a combined 281 all-purpose yards in last season’s game.

This year Castaic will expect more out of two-way standout Vicente Davalos and quarterback Aiden Mojica to fill in the gaps on offense.

Friday’s game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Adelanto

West Ranch at Pacifica

This year will be the first season for head coach TJ Yonkers, who’ll be taking over the program after Chris Varner retired following last season.

The West Ranch Wildcats will be on the road to start off 2025 with a matchup against Pacifica.

The teams faced off last season with the Tritons getting the best of the Wildcats in a blowout 42-6 loss.

Last season Blake Johnson was the quarterback for five games but was not under center for the game against Pacifica.

This year Johnson will once again watch the season opener from the bench due to an injury that he’s been dealing with all offseason and, now, week one.

Yonkers will have returners from that game in running back Aiden Lynch and Charlie Samuelson, who will be expected out of Yonkers to contribute on offense.

Friday’s game between West Ranch and Tritons will kick off at 7 p.m. at Pacifica.

West Ranch football players run plays during an off season practice on July 30, 2025 in Stevenson Ranch, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Saugus vs. Buena

The Saugus Centurions only had two wins all of last year. Of those two wins, one came against Buena in the 2024 season opener on the road with a 38-34 victory.

Now this season Saugus will be hosting the Bulldogs at home with key returners such as quarterback Jake Nuttall, who threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in last season’s game.

Ty Hall and Landon Lattimore will also be returning this season after both players combined for 250 all-purpose yards in the win against Buena.

Friday night’s game between the Centurions and Buena will be at College of the Canyons and kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Canyon vs. Charter Oak

The Canyon Cowboys didn’t have the best of all years last season when the team went 3-7 overall.

But the Cowboys were able to record two wins in non-league play with victories against Buena and Palm Springs. Canyon opened on the road last season, falling to Charter Oak, 44-6.

This season Cowboys will be hosting the Chargers at Canyon with a relativity new team. At quarterback both Sebastian Martinez and Jayce Johnson received playing time but have since then departed the program.

The departures of Martinez and Johnson have left head coach Ken Holsenbeck with a new name to play under center, Carson Soria, a receiver-turned-quarterback who will also be the punter and name to watch.

Friday’s game between the Cowboys and Charter Oak will be at Canyon with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

Canyon will be one of two Foothill League teams playing in Santa Clarita for week one while the other five are on the road.

Canyon football head coach Ken Holsenbeck. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Trinity vs. San Fernando

Trinity football will look to continue its regular season dominance with a week one matchup against San Fernando on Saturday.

The Knights will now be under first-year head coach Dave Eastham, replacing Mike Parrinello, who retired after 14 years.

The team will have top returners from last season including Andrew Carlson, the brother of last season’s Cottonwood League Co-Player of the Year John Carlson.

Carlson will be looking to take over for his brother and utilize that arm that helped him toss a perfect game for the baseball program back in the spring.

The game is set to kick off at College of The Canyons at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Santa Clarita Christan at Cornerstone

The Cardinals football team will be looking to three-peat the Heritage League this year.

After back-to-back titles in 2023 and ’24, head coach Austin Fry will be looking to do so with some familiar faces.

After the departure of prominent quarterback Cayden Rappleye, Fry will have a new leader on offense with Caleb Shaffer at tight end. He’ll also have running back Chase Kalinske returning, who is expected to be a bigger contributor on offense this season.

The Cardinals start the season on Thursday on the road at Cornerstone Christan, with the game set to kick off at 5 p.m.