Link building services are still a core part of SEO in 2025. For years, backlinks have helped websites rank higher, attract more visitors, and build authority. Some experts claimed that link building would lose its value. Yet it remains one of the strongest signals in Google’s algorithm.

What has changed is how backlinks are used. Today, they are not only about rankings. They also affect Answer Engine Optimization (AEO). AI tools such as Google SGE, ChatGPT, and Perplexity cite trusted sources when giving answers. These platforms prefer domains with a strong backlink profile.

This means no business can afford to ignore link building. Without quality backlinks, even strong content can be missed by both search engines and AI systems. As a result, SEO teams are now seeking modern link building platforms that simplify, expedite, and ensure the reliability of the process.

Why Link Building Services Still Matter

Backlinks are digital votes of confidence. When a trusted site links to your page, search engines see it as proof of authority. In addition, AI engines now highlight these trusted sources directly in their answers.

As a result, companies that skip link building risk losing visibility. They may fall behind both in search rankings and in AI-driven answers.

Example: A sports e-commerce brand wants to be cited in Google SGE and Perplexity when users ask ‘best budget soccer shoes.’ Through link building, they published in the sports niche with DA 50+ and verified traffic. Within days, their review article is live on two trusted blogs. When AI tools answer related queries, they cite those sources — indirectly boosting the brand’s visibility in AI-driven answers.

Problems With Traditional Link Building

Old methods of link building are slow and uncertain. For example:

Cold emails often go unanswered.

Agencies keep publisher lists hidden.

Negotiations drag on for weeks.

Many links fail to deliver lasting value.

These problems waste time and weaken results. More importantly, they stop businesses from gaining the trust that AI engines reward.

Adxom: A Modern Link Building Marketplace

This is where Adxom’s link building platform offers a better solution. Adxom is a link building marketplace designed for speed, clarity, and quality. It connects buyers directly with vetted publishers. This removes the delays and risks of manual outreach.

Key features include:

Publisher transparency – DA, DR, niche, and traffic data shown upfront.

– DA, DR, niche, and traffic data shown upfront. Advanced filters – Find placements that match SEO or AEO needs.

– Find placements that match SEO or AEO needs. Direct collaboration – Work with publishers without middlemen.

– Work with publishers without middlemen. End-to-end management – Handle approvals, placements, and tracking in one dashboard.

– Handle approvals, placements, and tracking in one dashboard. Strict quality checks – Only real, credible publishers are listed.

In short, Adxom helps agencies and SEO teams scale link building services while keeping quality at the center.

Link Building Strategies for AEO in 2025

To succeed in AEO, SEO professionals must refine their link building approach. Key steps include:

Focus on relevance – Choose niche-specific publishers. Target citation-worthy domains – Build links from sites AI engines trust. Diversify sources – Use multiple publishers to build a stronger authority. Ensure natural placement – Add links inside useful, high-quality content. Track results – Measure both rankings and AI citations.

In fact, combining these steps with Adxom’s marketplace tools gives businesses a more reliable way to succeed.

Conclusion

In 2025, link building services are more important than ever. They do more than improve rankings. They decide if AI-powered platforms will trust and cite your website.

With a transparent link-building marketplace like Adxom, businesses can build strong backlinks that support both SEO and AEO.