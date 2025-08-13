Soroptimists to present ‘Music of the Night: 22nd Annual Bras for a Cause’ 

News release

Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced the return of its annual fundraiser, Bras for a Cause, celebrating its 22nd year of raising awareness and funds to assist women in the community through their breast cancer journey, the nonprofit announced in a news release.

This year’s event, themed “Music of the Night,” is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

This signature event of Soroptimist International of Valencia will once again feature live models displaying hand-decorated themed bras paired with live auction baskets. Silent auction baskets will also be available.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000, along with advertising packages to promote local businesses. Individual tickets are priced at $160.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we can achieve our fundraising goals, allowing more women to access state-of-the-art patient care, receive compassionate support, and gain valuable coping tools — all in the comfort of our own community — in the fight against breast cancer,” Soroptimist International of Valencia President Cheri Bradford said in the release.

The event has raised over $750,000 since its inception, directly funding critical breast cancer support services and Soroptimist’s flagship programs: Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It, which provide education and mentorship to help women and girls achieve economic independence, the release said.

For more information, visit sivalencia.org or email [email protected]