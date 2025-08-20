Texas House advances new congressional map 

By Jackson Richman and Joseph Lord

The Texas House on Wednesday advanced a newly drawn congressional map that would give Republicans five extra seats in the U.S. House.

A procedural motion related to the bill advanced in an 88-52 vote, which followed several hours of debate. It set the stage for a second House vote later Wednesday evening to give the bill final approval.

If it passes, it will head to the state Senate before it can make it to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

The Texas Senate passed an earlier version of the map on Aug. 13.

Texas House Democrats returned to the state after a two-week standoff as they denied a quorum during the first special session, which was called to pass the redrawn map and to respond to flooding in central Texas.

They returned after two conditions were met: the end of the first special session, and California’s introduction of a redrawn congressional map that would respond to Texas’ redistricting by seeking to add five Democratic seats in California.

“Under the advice of legal counsel, Democrats must return to Texas to build a strong public legislative record for the upcoming legal battle against a map that violates both the current Voting Rights Act and the Constitution,” the Texas House Democratic Caucus said in an Aug. 14 statement.

“(President Donald) Trump thought he could easily get his way in Texas with compliant Republicans, but Democrats fought back ferociously and took the fight to Trump across America. We will return to the House floor and to the courthouse with a clear message: the fight to protect voting rights has only just begun.”

Abbott announced a second special session on Aug. 15.

“Delinquent House Democrats ran away from their responsibility to pass crucial legislation to benefit the lives of Texans,” he said in a statement.

“We will not back down from this fight. That’s why I am calling them back today to finish the job. I will continue to use all necessary tools to ensure Texas delivers results for Texans.”

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows on Monday announced that the chamber had a quorum after Democrats returned to the state.

“Now is the time for action,” he said. “We will move quickly.”

The map redraw would eliminate a Democratic district in the Austin area and cause a possible race between Democratic Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Greg Casar.

“Our best opportunity of holding (Congressional District) 35 is for [Casar] to stay in it and fight Trump, though I know that is a difficult challenge for him,” Doggett, who represents the 37th Congressional District, told The Texas Tribune, adding that Casar’s “coming over into a district that he represents very little of now“ will lead to “intra-party division.”

In response to Texas’ redistricting, California has announced it will also redraw its congressional map.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in an Aug. 14 statement that “California will not sit idle.”

“This moment calls for urgency and action,” he said, adding that “that is what we are putting before voters this November, a chance to fight back.”

