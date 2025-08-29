Trump admin removes Secret Service protection for former VP Harris  

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

Former Vice President Kamala Harris’s Secret Service protection was revoked after the Trump administration issued an executive memorandum, a senior official said.

The official confirmed reports that her security detail and security services would end. Reports from The Associated Press, CNN, and other outlets, citing anonymous sources close to Harris and the White House, said that an executive memorandum was issued Thursday to the Department of Homeland Security to terminate the service on Monday, Sept. 1.

Former vice presidents generally get federal protection for six months after they leave office, while former presidents get Secret Service protection for the rest of their lives. A source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that President Joe Biden signed an order that extended Harris’ protection until July 2026.

In the Trump administration’s memo, dated Aug. 28, titled “Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security,” President Donald Trump signed off on the termination of her security detail.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by executive memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective Sept. 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the memo said, CNN reported.

Both the Secret Service and Kristen Allen, a senior adviser to Harris, were contacted for comment, but they did not respond by publication time.

In a statement to multiple news outlets on Friday, Allen said that “the vice president is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment to safety.”

Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 election. The move to drop the former vice president’s Secret Service protection comes as she is about to embark on a book tour for her memoir, titled “107 Days.”

The book, which refers to the historically short length of her presidential campaign, will be released on Sept. 23, and the tour begins the following day.

Harris took over as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president after Biden announced he was suspending his reelection campaign.

After she lost to Trump last November, Harris announced she would not run for California governor in 2026 amid speculation over her political future. She’s also a former U.S senator and California attorney general.

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home,” Harris said in a July 30 statement. “But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election.”

Trump also ended Secret Service protection for former national security adviser and U.S. Ambassador John Bolton, the former White House adviser and media pundit wrote in a post on X hours after Trump took office.

In March, Trump also confirmed in a post on Truth Social that he ended Secret Service protection for Hunter Biden, the former president’s son, and his half-sister, Ashley Biden. The directive removed 18 agents assigned to protect Hunter and 13 agents who were guarding Ashley, he said.

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States taxpayer,” Trump wrote at the time.

Emel Akan contributed to this report.