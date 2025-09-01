Trump: India offered zero tariffs after decades of ‘one-sided’ trade 

By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump said on Monday that India has offered to cut its tariffs on U.S. products to zero, describing the move as a long-overdue step to correct what he called decades of one-sided trade.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that India has long benefited from selling “massive amounts of goods” into the U.S. market while U.S. companies face barriers to entry into India.

He blamed what he said were the highest tariffs of any country for keeping American businesses out, calling the situation “a totally one-sided disaster.”

Trump also criticized India’s reliance on Russian energy and defense imports, saying the United States has sold “very little” to India by comparison.

“They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late,” Trump wrote, adding that the change “should have been done years ago.”

Tariff Friction with Washington

Trump’s latest remarks come amid simmering trade tensions with New Delhi.

Washington initially imposed a 26% tariff on Indian imports in April to pressure New Delhi to lower its trade barriers. The rate was later revised to 25%, though Trump threatened to impose another 25% levy over India’s continued purchases of Russian oil and weapons. This additional levy recently went into effect — with current U.S. tariffs on Indian goods standing at 50%.

India’s tariffs against the United States have been a long-running irritant for Washington.

A U.S. Trade Representative report said average duties on U.S. products exceed 113% and can reach 300% on sensitive farm goods. Applied agricultural rates average about 39%, while U.S. exporters also face non-tariff barriers such as strict dairy certifications, non-GMO rules, and complex customs procedures.

Energy Trade with Russia

India’s energy partnership with Moscow has drawn particular scrutiny since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Bilateral trade between the two countries is nearly $69 billion, with oil at its core. India now accounts for roughly one-third of Russia’s crude exports, much of it bought at a sanctions-driven discount.

The G7 imposed a $60-per-barrel cap on Russian Urals crude in December 2024 to squeeze Moscow’s revenues. But with global oil prices falling — U.S. West Texas Intermediate now trades near $65 — the cap has lost much of its bite.

Energy economist Anas Alhajji noted on CNBC that India has swapped about 932,000 barrels per day of higher-cost crude from the United States, South America, and Africa for cheaper Russian supplies. He said that sanctions against Moscow have reshaped trade flows and affected India’s buying patterns.

U.S. officials argue that these purchases are helping fund Russia’s war effort. In August, Trump accused India of reselling discounted Russian crude “for big profits” and showing indifference to Ukrainian deaths.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro echoed that line, describing India’s conduct as “profiteering” and warning its trade practices were harming U.S. interests.

India has pushed back, with the Indian Foreign Ministry saying that its oil imports from Russia are aimed at securing affordable energy for its 1.5 billion people.

A ministry spokesperson dismissed the criticism as “unjustified and unreasonable.”

Modi and Putin Highlight Ties

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China.

Modi described India’s relationship with Russia as “special and privileged,” while Putin called the Indian leader his “dear friend” and praised ties between the two nations as warm and long-lasting.

Modi also addressed the conflict in Ukraine, saying “we need to find a way” to end the war quickly and “establish peace permanently.”

Putin is expected to travel to India in December for the 23rd annual India–Russia summit, according to Russian foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov.