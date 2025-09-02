Why Web Hosting & Domain Registrars Should Offer DMARC as a Service

Key Takeaways:

Email spoofing and phishing are on the rise, posing a significant threat to brand reputation, trust, and security.

Domain registrars and hosting providers can play a vital role in stopping these attacks by offering managed email authentication.

DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, and MTA-STS protect client domains, boost deliverability, and meet new email security requirements from major providers.

The PowerDMARC WHMCS plugin enables you to sell, provision, and manage these services automatically, directly through your WHMCS storefront.

Full automation, white labeling, and high-margin recurring revenue make it a profitable addition to your existing offerings.

Easy plug-and-play setup lets you start selling in just a few minutes.

Email spoofing and phishing can destroy brand reputation, erode trust, and cause major financial loss. As a domain registrar or web hosting provider, you’re key to protecting your clients’ digital presence. While your core services secure their domains, today’s advanced threats demand more. Managed email authentication stops attackers from sending fraudulent emails that appear to come from your clients’ domains.

The PowerDMARC lets you offer DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, and MTA-STS without infrastructure changes, directly from your platform, or WHMCS storefront through the PowerDMARC WHMCS Plugin – protecting client domains, boosting deliverability, and building brand loyalty. By adding managed email authentication to your sales process, you become a trusted security partner and unlock a recurring revenue stream with healthy margins.

Why Your Clients Urgently Need DMARC Protection

Every day, cybercriminals send billions of phishing emails by “spoofing” trusted domain names. For your clients, this means a fraudster could pose as them and trick their customers into revealing sensitive information.

This is the problem that DMARC, along with SPF and DKIM, was built to solve. These protocols work together to authenticate a sender’s identity. This ensures that only legitimate emails from a trusted domain reach the inbox.

For your clients, the benefits are as follows:

Security: DMARC enforcement blocks unauthorized use of their domain, which helps prevent phishing, spoofing, and brand abuse.

Deliverability: Major email providers like Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft now require authenticated email. This means proper implementation significantly improves inbox placement and deliverability.

Offering this as a managed solution is key. DMARC implementation and monitoring can be complex for a typical business owner. Many may be struggling with technical guides on configuring DMARC for email service providers or safely transitioning to enforced policies. This makes a user-friendly, managed service an attractive and valuable proposition.

How PowerDMARC Solves the Problem

PowerDMARC offers web hosting & domain registrar partnership programs that remove all technical and operational barriers. It’s a turnkey solution that allows you to sell, provision, and manage a complete suite of email authentication services automatically through your WHMCS platform.

Full-stack authentication: DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, plus managed services

White label support: fully white-labeled platform with rebranded login URL, sign-up page, reports, hosted solutions, and analysis tools.

No infrastructure changes: Just install the plugin, connect your API key, and start selling in minutes.

PowerDMARC WHMCS Plugin Integration

Offer DMARC services directly from your WHMCS storefront

Fast setup and installation

Customize your pricing tiers & bundles

Offer services directly during checkout or from the portal as a standalone or add-on option

OEM/API Integration

Access to native reporting from within your control panel

Seamless integration with your existing system

100% rebranded under your own brand name

Partnership Program

User-friendly multi-tenant self-service partner portal

Multi-language support

High-margin revenue with no additional operational overhead

Key Benefits for You as A Provider

This integration is designed to be a win-win for both you and your clients.

Full Automation & Lifecycle Management: From the moment a customer purchases, their account is auto-provisioned. Subscriptions, upgrades, billing, and renewals are all managed within your WHMCS environment.

High-Margin, Recurring Revenue: Generate a new, profitable income stream with a service that provides ongoing value. This helps boost customer retention.

Fully White-Labeled Experience: The entire customer platform and all reports can be fully branded with your logo and colors. You sell our powerful solution as your own.

Zero Infrastructure Overhead: There are no technical headaches or infrastructure changes required. You can simply install the plugin, configure it, and start selling.

Key Benefits for Your Customers

Complete Domain Protection: They get access to a full stack of email authentication protocols to secure their email ecosystem.

Improved Email Deliverability: Help your clients ensure their critical communications land in the inbox, not the spam folder.

Real-Time Analytics: Provide them with a user-friendly dashboard to monitor for threats and view their domain’s security posture.

Fast Setup in 4 Steps

You don’t need a team of developers or weeks of planning. The integration is designed to be plug-and-play. In fact, you can get started in minutes!

The process is straightforward:

Contact PowerDMARC Install the WHMCS module Connect your API key Enable the service and start selling

You can then immediately begin to upsell DMARC protection during the domain checkout process. Or, you can offer it as an optional add-on at any time. And if you ever need help, a full WHMCS installation guide, API documentation, and our partner support portal are available to you.

From Domain Registrar to a Domain Security Leader

The demand for email security is not going away; it’s growing every day. By integrating PowerDMARC into your offerings, you are not just adding another product. You are future-proofing your business, protecting your clients, and establishing yourself as a security leader in a crowded market.

Ready to see how simple it is to add this powerful revenue stream to your business? Schedule a demo or explore the PowerDMARC integrations and partnerships today and start offering the protection your clients need.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does PowerDMARC’s WHMCS integration do?

This PowerDMARC plugin enables domain registrars, hosting providers, and resellers to automatically offer, set up, and administer DMARC protection services for their clients. This is done through the WHMCS platform.

What if I don’t have any technical knowledge?

PowerDMARC’s WHMCS integration is designed as a plug-and-play, so you don’t need the technical know-how. All you need to do is configure it, and the rest will be completely automated.

How long will the entire process of configuration take?

The entire configuration process takes only a few minutes!