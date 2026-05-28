Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘Carnival of Souls’ 

By Signal Staff

Get your popcorn — and a loved one — to be ready for a classically frightful Saturday night as Buzz Classic Movies presents “Carnival of Souls.”

The 1962 horror film starring Candace Hilligoss has earned an 87% “fresh” rating from the critics based on 67 reviews, and a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 5,000 ratings.

“Mary Henry ends up the sole survivor of a fatal car accident through mysterious circumstances,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “Trying to put the incident behind her, she moves to Utah and takes a job as a church organist. But her fresh start is interrupted by visions of a fiendish man. As the visions begin to occur more frequently, Mary finds herself drawn to the deserted carnival on the outskirts of town. The strangely alluring carnival may hold the secret to her tragic past.”

“‘Carnival of Souls’ offers delightfully chilling proof that when it comes to telling an effective horror story, less can often be much, much more,” reads the Rotten Tomatoes “Critics Consensus” of the film.

“Carnival of Souls” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.