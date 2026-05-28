College Briefs for May 28

Uni Jeon named to Ohio University’s president’s list

Ohio University University College student Uni Jeon, of Canyon Country, has been named to Ohio University’s fall 2025 president’s list.

At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the president’s list, dean’s list or provost’s list.

The president’s list distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the president’s list include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In fall semester 2025, approximately 2,500 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for OHIO’s president’s list.

Alexander Browne named to Mississippi State University’s president’s list

Alexander Browne, of Canyon Country, was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2025 president’s list.

Students on the president’s list achieved a 3.80 or better GPA, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused (science, technology, engineering and math), doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university with a student body of more than 23,000 students. It is among the National Science Foundation’s Top 100 research universities.

Ashley Leon graduates from University of Texas at Austin

Ashley Leon, of Santa Clarita, graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in December with a master of arts in human development and family sciences.

Leon was one of nearly 2,300 students who received an undergraduate, master’s or doctoral degree.

These graduates will have the opportunity to will join the university-wide commencement ceremonies in May, marking the occasion with the greater UT Austin community.

Founded in 1883, the university’s main campus spans 431 acres with a community of almost 55,000 students, 4,800 faculty members and 15,000 staff members and includes over 600,000 living alumni across the globe.