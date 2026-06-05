5 Financial Mistakes People Make During Divorce

Divorce is all too often a messy and stressful process with life-changing implications for the parties involved.

One key area of contention for many couples is finances. Unfortunately, many people make many financial mistakes during their divorce. That’s one reason to hire anexperienced divorce lawyer who can properly advise and counsel. All too often, couples make divorce more contentious and acrimonious than it needs to be, and that can lead to flawed decision-making that’s devoid of a long-term, big-picture perspective.

Instead of adopting a combative approach, a good lawyer will seek to reach the best arrangement possible for both sides so that no side emerges as the loser after the divorce. A divorce lawyer will help people avoid any of the following five financial mistakes.

1. Emotional Influence on Financial Decision-Making

Divorce can be emotionally draining — especially if one or both parties refuse to compromise.

During the process, some parties become obsessed with acquiring specific assets for sentimental reasons. At the same time, other people get involved in expensive legal battles over things that might have no financial value at all. And others want to get their own way, even if they lack the financial wherewithal or capacity to do so.

For example, there are cases when people try to get their family house because of sentimental value, without even considering onerous financial commitments like the following:

Mortgage payments

Property taxes

Insurance costs

Maintenance fees

Utility payments

It’s natural for people going through a divorce to get emotionally attached to things, but it’s better to make responsible and rational financial decisions.

In any case, people going through a divorce should remain objective when making financial decisions.

2. Overlooking Hidden Assets and Debts

Usually, people pay close attention to their main assets, such as houses, cars, and bank accounts. However, other financial assets or obligations, like the following, should be considered:

Retirement accounts

Investment portfolios

Stock options

Business interests

Personal loans

Credit card balances

Tax obligations

People who go through the divorce process without knowing everything about their estranged spouse’s financial state — and vice versa — are bound to have problems. Creating a full list of all assets and liabilities is the best way for people to understand their financial situation.

3. Ignoring Taxes

Another aspect often overlooked in divorce proceedings is tax obligations. At first glance, two assets may appear to have similar value. However, tax implications can make a substantial difference. Consider the following, for example:

There might be future tax obligations with retirement accounts.

With investment assets, there might be capital gains taxes.

Property sales will lead to additional tax consequences.

Some support arrangements will affect financial planning in general.

Such situations may lead to problems in the future. A settlement that looks good and reasonable on paper may not look the same after accounting for tax considerations.

Thinking about the tax consequences of financial decisions is the right approach.

4. No Long-Term Financial Planning

During the divorce process, people usually think about immediate financial problems such as housing, legal costs, and other expenses. Even though these things are important, it’s also necessary to think about long-term financial planning in general.

People should, for example, consider retirement savings, insurance coverage, emergency funds, estate planning, and future educational expenses.

A better approach is to rethink financial goals and update plans during the divorce period.

5. Not Creating a Post-Divorce Budget

Probably the most common financial mistake people make during divorce proceedings is assuming that their budget situation will remain the same. The reality is that maintaining two separate households is typically more expensive than maintaining one.

Things that might change after a divorce include the following:

Housing costs

Utility bills

Transportation expenses

Insurance premiums

Child care costs

Food and household expenses

Many people underestimate future costs and overestimate income in general. This approach will lead to financial problems after the divorce procedure is completed. It’s necessary to create a new budget that’ll show expected expenses after the marriage is officially terminated.

Divorce isn’t only a legal and emotional process — it’s also a significant financial transition. The decisions made during this period can influence financial stability for years to come.

Failing to consider how emotions influence financial decisions, overlooking assets and debts, ignoring taxes, failing to plan for the long term, and avoiding budgeting are the most common financial mistakes people make during a divorce.

However, such mistakes can be easily avoided through careful planning and good decision-making.