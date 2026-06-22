Armistice Capital Among Incyte’s Institutional Holders as $1.25 Billion Vega Acquisition Carries It Into Bleeding Disorders

Incyte agreed on June 8 to acquire Vega Therapeutics for $1.25 billion upfront, a move that carries its hematology franchise into bleeding disorders. Armistice Capital is one of the institutional investors holding a position in the drugmaker.

Terms of the Deal

Incyte will pay $1.25 billion upfront to acquire Vega Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Star Therapeutics, with up to $750 million more payable on sales milestones, for total potential consideration of up to $2.0 billion. The transaction is structured as an equity acquisition and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, pending review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Incyte expects to record a research-and-development charge of about $1.25 billion tied to the deal. Lazard advised Incyte, while Evercore and Morgan Stanley advised Star Therapeutics.

The Asset Behind the Purchase

The acquisition centers on VGA039, an investigational monoclonal antibody that targets Protein S to restore the body’s ability to control bleeding by promoting platelet attachment and enhancing fibrin deposition. The candidate is in Phase 3 development in the VIVID-6 study for von Willebrand disease and carries Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Von Willebrand disease is the most common inherited bleeding disorder, caused by low or defective von Willebrand factor. About 135,000 people in the United States have been diagnosed with it, and current prophylactic care often requires two to three intravenous infusions each week. VGA039 is designed as a subcutaneous therapy with a once-monthly dosing schedule, a profile that could reduce treatment burden if approved.

A Portfolio in Transition

The deal arrives as Incyte works to broaden a business long anchored by its myelofibrosis drug Jakafi. First-quarter 2026 revenue reached $1.27 billion, up 21% from a year earlier, with total net sales of $1.10 billion. Jakafi net sales were $758 million, the Opzelura cream brought in $143 million, and the hematology and oncology portfolio more than doubled to $204 million on demand for newer products including Niktimvo, Monjuvi and Zynyz. The company ended the quarter with $4.0 billion in cash and reaffirmed full-year net sales guidance of $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion.

“VGA039 fits directly into our strategy of building a top-tier growth company for the future,” said Bill Meury, Incyte’s chief executive, calling it a first-in-class, Phase 3 asset with a manageable development path. Hematology is one of Incyte’s core franchises, alongside oncology and inflammation and autoimmunity.

The Vega purchase sits within a wider push to add growth drivers ahead of Jakafi’s eventual loss of exclusivity. Incyte has pointed to four anticipated product approvals and launches over the next 12 months, and in April it reported positive Phase 3 results for povorcitinib in nonsegmental vitiligo and an FDA acceptance of the drug’s application in hidradenitis suppurativa. GAAP net income reached $303 million in the first quarter, and the company has said it is moving beyond a single cornerstone product toward a broader portfolio across its three franchises.

Much of the recent momentum has come from newer medicines. Niktimvo, a treatment for chronic graft-versus-host disease, posted $55 million in first-quarter sales, the lymphoma therapy Monjuvi added $49 million, and Zynyz, cleared for squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal, contributed $41 million after winning a second European indication in March. An extended-release version of Jakafi is also under FDA review, with a potential launch expected around mid-year. VGA039 would slot into that pipeline as a longer-dated hematology asset rather than a near-term contributor.

Institutional Backdrop

Armistice Capital’s position places the fund among many institutional holders of the stock, a group spanning index providers and active managers. Ultimately, the impact of the Vega deal will be judged against Incyte’s broader growth strategy rather than the activity of any one investor.