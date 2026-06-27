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Brawl breaks out in Central Park Friday night  

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A brawl occured at Central Park on Friday, June 26, 2026. Courtesy of Dillon Foster.
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A brawl broke out at Central Park in Saugus Friday night, according to Sgt. Mourad Kabanjian with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department.  

According to Kabanjian, deputies were called at 8:32 p.m. and were on the scene shortly after. The fight occurred between approximately 10 people. One person was reported to have been bleeding, according to Kabanjian, but was not transported and was treated on the scene.  

According to a video circulating online, the fight took place between men in green and blue jerseys at a one of the soccer fields of the park.  

No arrests were made, according to Kabanjian. 

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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