Homicide detectives investigate death at Five Knolls 

The typically quiet neighborhood, Five Knolls, was shaken when multiple Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rolled up to a home on the 27000 block of Atwell Lane for a potential homicide investigation on Sunday.

Caution tape was put around the perimeter of the homes with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives going through to get to the scene around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

First responders leave a home on the 27000 block of Atwell Lane, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Deputies and detectives were seen going to homes as well.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an LASD Nixle alert. The suspect is unknown, the Nixle added.

It was first reported at 11:43 a.m. on Sunday, the Nixle said.

First responders go to a home on the 27000 block of Atwell Lane, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

There was no additional information available, the Nixle said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.