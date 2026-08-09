Snatch Back Bits of Summer with These Events 

Across the valley, local institutions have expanded their summer offerings, giving families more ways to enjoy the season without leaving town. For many, these activities have become a welcome alternative to expensive vacations, offering enrichment, entertainment, and a sense of community at little to no cost.

Santa Clarita Public Library Free Programs for All Ages

One of the most popular low-cost options this summer is the Santa Clarita Public Library, which operates three branches — Old Town Newhall, Valencia, and Canyon Country — each offering a full slate of free programs for children, teens, and adults. The library’s annual Summer Reading Program remains a favorite, encouraging families to log reading hours for prizes while participating in themed activities throughout the summer.

Weekly story times, craft sessions, and STEM workshops give younger children hands-on learning opportunities, while teens enjoy creative writing meetups, anime clubs, and Makerspace projects. Adults can join book discussions, genealogy workshops, and author talks — all free and open to the public.

Parents say the library has become a reliable goto for summer enrichment. With three branches across the city, families can easily drop in for a program or spend an afternoon exploring books; digital resources; and air conditioned, quiet spaces.

To see what is happening at the libraries, visit santaclaritalibrary.com.

City Parks and Splash Pads Free Outdoor Fun

Santa Clarita’s parks have long been a cornerstone of local recreation, but this summer they’re seeing even more foot traffic as families opt for outdoor fun close to home. With more than 35 parks citywide, residents have access to playgrounds, sports fields, picnic areas, and shaded walking paths — all free and open daily.

One of the most popular destinations is Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd.), where families gather for picnics, soccer games, and afternoons at the playground. The park’s wide-open fields make it ideal for kite flying, frisbee, or simply relaxing under a tree with a book. For younger children, the city’s splash pads — located at several neighborhood parks — offer a refreshing way to cool off without the cost of a waterpark.

Parents say the splash pads have become a summer staple, especially for families with toddlers and preschoolers. The water features run daily during warm months, giving kids a safe place to play while parents enjoy shaded seating areas nearby.

If you’re looking for information about each of the nearly 40 city-operated parks and their amenities, visit www.santa-clarita.com/parks.

Concerts in the Park Free Live Music All Summer

For families seeking evening entertainment, the city’s Concerts in the Park series continues to be one of the city’s most beloved summer traditions. Held Saturday nights at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd.) through August 29, the free concert series draws thousands of residents who bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic dinners to enjoy live music under the stars.

Each week features a different genre — from classic rock and country to tribute bands and pop favorites — giving families a chance to enjoy professional performances without the cost of tickets or travel. Food trucks line the perimeter of the park, offering dinner and dessert options, though many families choose to pack their own meals to keep the evening budget friendly.

The concerts have become a community gathering point, offering a safe, family friendly environment where neighbors can connect and children can dance and play. For many residents, the series is a highlight of the summer and a reminder that memorable experiences don’t have to come with a high price tag.

Upcoming concerts include:

Aug. 8 Blue Breeze Band — Soul, Motown and R&B

Aug. 15 Paramore! At the Disco — Paramore and Panic! at the Disco Tribute

Aug. 22 Kenny Metcalf as Elton — Elton John Tribute

Aug. 29 The Police Experience — Police Tribute

With its relaxed setting and wide range of musical styles, the series continues to be a go-to way to spend a summer Saturday night. For more information, visit bit.ly/4pToNqd.

Free Festivals and Community Events

Throughout the summer, Santa Clarita hosts a variety of free festivals and community gatherings that offer entertainment without admission fees. Events such as SENSES Block Party in Old Town Newhall — from 7 to 10 p.m. every third Thursday through September — bring themed nightlife experiences to Main Street, complete with live music, food trucks, games, and interactive activities for adults and families.

The theme for Aug. 20 is Time Machine where you can step into a time machine and travel through the ages. From Jurassic adventures to ’90s throwbacks, there’s something for every time traveler. Era-themed games, live music, tasty bites and drinks from the on-street bar make this a night of fun.

On Sept. 17 celebrate Oktoberfest. Test your strength in stein-holding challenges, roll barrels and enjoy carnival games while raising your stein in celebration.

Movies Under the Stars

For those who prefer a movie night outdoors, City Cinemas in the Park offers a chance to enjoy popular films in a relaxed, open-air setting.

The series takes place on the fourth Friday of each month from June through September at parks throughout Santa Clarita. The final screening is on Aug. 28. It is Jurassic Park, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to create their own comfortable viewing space on the grass.

Food trucks typically open about an hour before showtime, making it easy to turn the evening into a full dinner-and-a-movie experience.

As the sun sets and the screen lights up, the events offer a simple, family-friendly way to enjoy a night out. For more information, visit bit.ly/4xjVJdV.

Summer Swim

As temperatures rise, Santa Clarita’s public pools provide a welcome place to cool down. The Aquatic Center (20850 Centre Pointe Parkway) features three distinct pools, including a competition pool, an activity pool and a popular 160-foot water slide that draws younger swimmers and thrill-seekers alike.

Recreational swim sessions at the Aquatic Center require advance ticket purchases online.

In addition to the Aquatic Center, several neighborhood pools offer convenient options for residents across the valley:

Valencia Community Center indoor pool

Santa Clarita Park Pool

Newhall Park Pool

Valencia Meadows Park Pool

Valencia Glen Park Pool

Hours and swim schedules vary by location, so visitors are encouraged to check online before heading out. For more information, call the Aquatic Center at (661) 250-3740 or visit santaclarita.gov/aquatics.

Celebrate Cultural Series

The “Celebrate” series final event is Aug. 14 and celebrates the country of Jamaica.

Each event highlights a different country through live music, dance performances, food, art and hands-on activities designed for all ages.

Cali Splash Park at Castaic Lake

For those looking to turn a swim outing into a full-day adventure, Cali Splash Park at Castaic Lake offers a larger-than-life water experience.

Located at 32132 Castaic Lake Road, the inflatable aqua park features 35 interconnected obstacles, including slides, climbing structures, balance beams and bouncing platforms, all set on the surface of the lake.

The attraction is open Wednesday through Sunday through Sept. 7.

Younger visitors can join in on the fun with supervision. Children ages 4 to 8 are permitted only when accompanied by an adult, and each adult may supervise up to two children in that age group.

Seasonal cultural festivals, outdoor movie nights, and neighborhood celebrations also give residents opportunities to enjoy local entertainment at no cost. These events often highlight local vendors, artists, and performers, creating a vibrant atmosphere that encourages community engagement.

Families say these gatherings offer the excitement of a night out without the expense of travel or tickets — a welcome option during a summer when many are watching their budgets more closely. 