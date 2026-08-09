Ridge, Tasha fires still burning 

The Tasha fire was still burning as of 8:24 a.m. on Sunday near Sierra Highway south of Needham Ranch Parkway, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire had burned 20 acres and was about 30% contained as of 7:53 p.m. on Saturday, according to Jonathan Torres, public information officer for the Fire Department.

The Tasha Fire blazes through Sierra Highway and Neeham Ranch Parkway on Saturday evening. Signal Staff/The Signal

There are no reported structures damaged, Torres said.

The Ridge fire, near Gorman, had burned about 1,107 acres as of 3:49 p.m. on Saturday with no containment reported, according to Torres.

Torres said there were close calls to structures being damaged, but multiple fire agencies were able to combat the flames before it hit.

He added Kern County, Ventura, and L.A. County are on fire watch.

The Holser fire near Piru burned about 167 acres with 67% containment and no structures threatened, according to Andy Van Sciver, PIO for the Ventura County Fire Department.

Knockdown of the fire was around 5:21 p.m., according to the Ventura’s Fire Department social media.