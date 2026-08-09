Enjoy an Afternoon Tea Time in California 

There is a special kind of “tea time” that should not be confused with the “tee time” that involves walking a golf course or swinging a golf club.

One of the most unique and relaxing experiences in life is stopping in for a “spot of tea,” and if it is a classic, British “afternoon tea,” that is something to celebrate.

In the United States a fancy afternoon tea is often referred to as a “high tea.” However, in the United Kingdom such a tea is simply referred to as “tea” or “afternoon tea.”

“High Tea” is often used by Americans, but in Britain it means a heavy working-class evening supper.

“Afternoon Tea” is usually presented on a three-tier tray called a curate, with finger sandwiches, scones with spreads including preserves, lemon curd and/or clotted cream and small desserts .

A traditional “Afternoon Tea” could include a menu that features finger sandwiches such as thinly sliced cucumber with butter or cream cheese on crustless white bread, smoked salmon with cream cheese or dill, egg salad mixed with cress and Coronation Chicken made with mildly spiced minced chicken salad.

Scones can be plain or fruit served with clotted cream and strawberry or raspberry jam.

The dessert course usually includes tiny, decorated sponge cakes, French macrons, madeleine or miniature tarts.

Where to Find ‘Afternoon Tea’

Some of my best memories of California travel include time spent sampling the “afternoon tea” at many of these locations. Quality afternoon tea experiences can be found in nearly every region of the state. Keep these exceptional experiences to stop for a “cuppa” in mind as you travel throughout California.

Tea Elle C Garden Cafe (The Tea Gardens)

26111 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Saugus

Info theteagardens.com

This Santa Clarita Valley favorite offers more than 80 kinds of high-grade loose-leaf tea, an all-day brunch and an afternoon tea set with sandwiches, scones and desserts. The afternoon tea does not need a reservation and includes six finger sandwiches, a fresh baked scone, three assorted desserts and a pot of loose-leaf tea. Priced at $33 per person. I highly recommend the curried chicken sandwiches. Elegant Victorian tea parties are available by reservation.

Teagan’s Enchanted Tea Room & Cafe

24335 Main St., Newhall

Info www.teaganstearoom.com

A hidden gem on Main Street in Old Town Newhall serving breakfast, brunch and afternoon tea service. Teagan’s offers more than 50 varieties of tea and Teagan’s Afternoon Tea is served all day. The cost is $40 per person and includes one tea or drink, one scone flavor and three tea sandwich flavors from a menu of more than a dozen sandwich offerings. Also included are three mini French pastries and Teagan’s tea dress up rental.

Teagan’s Victorian Tea Party is by reservation only and is the perfect birthday or special occasion party.

Queen Mary Saturday Tea

1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

Info www.queenmary.com

Step into maritime history aboard the Queen Mary for its weekly Saturday tea service at 2 p.m. with Windsor tea sandwiches, sweets, ocean views and Art Deco surroundings. Reservations required. Tea is served at The Chelsea,on the Promenade Deck.

Chez Bacchus

743 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Info chezbacchus-lb.com/afternoon-tea.html

A refined weekend afternoon tea with loose-leaf teas, tiered sweet and savory bites and an elegant atmosphere in the Long Beach Arts District. Reservations available through Open Table. Choose from two experiences, The Queens Tower, $115 per guest or the Bacchus Tower $65 per guest

Corbeaux Wine & Tea House

41923 Second St., Suite 105, Old Town Temecula

corbeauxwineandtea.com

This is a polished, dress-up-worthy tea experience with loose-leaf teas. Themed monthly teas are inspired by icons of romance and refinement, from Jane Austen and the Brontës to “Bridgerton” and Japanese cherry blossom season. The Afternoon Tea, $69 per person, is available only by reservation. The menu offers a three tiered pastry and tea sandwich tower with honey tea cake, mango yuzu cream puff, strawberries and chocolate shortbread cookie, savory herb scone, Hokkaido cheese tart, assorted seasonal fruit, radish and herb cheese tea sandwich, curry chicken salad sandwich, egg salad tea sandwich and choice of a large pot of tea. Cost is $69 per person.

Alchemists’ Garden

1144 Pine St., Paso Robles

Info www.alchemistsgarden.com

The Alchemists’ Garden turns afternoon tea in Paso Robles into a theatrical experience filled with playful elegance. Its “Tea Tray for 2” includes cucumber sandwiches, crackers, savory and sweet pastries, deviled eggs, cookies, jam and honey, $30.

The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus

150 Stockton St., San Francisco

Info bit.ly/4hSdhcs

The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus in San Francisco’s Union Square is a popular spot for afternoon tea seven days a week. Tea is served beneath an iconic stained-glass dome. Standard tea service costs $69 per person and features finger sandwiches, scones and petite sweets. The stunning atmosphere includes exceptional service. 