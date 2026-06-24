Daughters of the American Revolution chapter celebrates 50th year 

News release

Santa Clarita’s Daughters of the American Revolution Alliklik Chapter recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of its founding with a series of Golden Jubilee events honoring the chapter’s history, service, and continued commitment to historic preservation, education, and patriotism — while honoring the legacy of those who contributed to American independence, the nonprofit group announced in a news release.

The chapter marked the milestone at Valencia Lanes, where its first meeting was held on Jan. 8, 1976, followed by a special gathering at the California State Society headquarters in Glendora, formerly the home of citrus-magnate Reuben Hamlin. The Glendora event welcomed numerous DAR state officers and members from other area chapters.

The most recent “Spirit of ‘76” celebration featured a 1970s-themed luncheon at Hart Hall where keynote speaker and former Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth shared insights about the original signers of the Declaration of Independence who also later signed the U.S. Constitution. The event also marked the final chapter meeting led by outgoing Regent Elise Leithauser, as incoming 2026-28 Regent Jenny Fitzwater and the chapter’s new officers were sworn in.

According to the release, during its 50th year, the Alliklik Chapter continued its mission through community service, education and historical preservation work, including:

Volunteering in support of historic preservation efforts at Rancho Camulos.

Donating books and participating in DAR-sponsored scholarship programs for local schools.

Supporting veterans, active military members, and local high school Junior ROTC programs.

Joining other California District VIII DAR chapters to donate and install an America 250 Patriot Marker in Veterans Historical Plaza.

Planting two white alder trees on Arbor Day at Castaic Lake State Recreational Area with a ceremony marking the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

“For fifty years, the women of this chapter have poured their time and hearts into this community – preserving our local history, supporting our veterans, and investing in our students. To celebrate that legacy during America’s 250th birthday year, and to serve as grand marshal of this year’s Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade, is a tremendous honor we share with the entire Santa Clarita Valley,” Leithauser said in the release.

More information about DAR is available at www.dar.org. For information about the Santa Clarita Alliklik Chapter, contact [email protected].