Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of assault 

An 83-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault charges on the 16700 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country on Friday afternoon, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The call went out at 4 p.m. where the man allegedly threw a large rock at a man, who ducked to avoid being struck, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station, in an email statement.

The suspect remains in custody without bail, Miller’s statement said.