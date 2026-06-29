Deputies: Man arrested on warrants, felony charges 

A 23-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding warrants, felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor charges of possession of narcotics paraphernalia and petty theft on Friday afternoon in the area of Ennismore Avenue and Vicci Street in Canyon Country, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

He allegedly was stealing copper wire when the victim saw him, at which point he allegedly brandished what the victim believed to be a firearm, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station, in an email statement.

The suspect remains in custody and is being held in lieu of $65,000 bail, Miller’s statement said.