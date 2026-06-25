Hart district announces administrative appointments 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board unanimously approved the appointments of a new principal and two new assistant principals for the upcoming school year.

Gwendolyn Delgado has been named the new principal of Bowman High School, the district announced in a news release.

“Dr. Delgado brings a wealth of varied experience from two different school districts,” the release said. “With a strong focus on curriculum development, she has served as an assistant principal at Golden Valley High School for the past four and a half years. Dr. Delgado has a proven heart for supporting at-promise students and helping them reach their full potential.”

Michael McGeever will step into the role of assistant principal at Rio Norte Junior High School, the release said. Currently a math teacher at La Mesa Junior High School, “McGeever has served in a number of campus leadership roles and brings valuable industry experience alongside recent administrative internship experience,” the release said.

Ravinder Athwal has also been appointed as an assistant principal at Hart High School. With a background as both a junior high and high school teacher, Athwal is recognized as a leader in instructional technology, according to the release.

He has held various site leadership roles, has a strong focus on career technical education, and experience as an administrative intern, the release said.

“True leadership in the Hart district is about creating pathways to success for every single student we serve,” Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “Dr. Delgado brings the experience, heart, and instructional expertise needed to empower students who thrive in non-traditional settings, and the unique strengths of our two new assistant principals will beautifully support their new school communities. I am confident that these leaders will cultivate safe, supportive environments where all students can flourish.”

The new appointees will officially begin their roles on July 1.