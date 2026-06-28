July 4th Santa Clarita Style 

As the nation prepares to mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, communities across the country are reflecting on a legacy of freedom, resilience and shared history — and in Santa Clarita, that milestone will be celebrated with a full day of hometown traditions, patriotic festivities and events that bring the past and present together.

Members of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita serve up the traditional pancake breakfast Thursday morning prior to the 88th Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade in Newhall. Cory Rubin/The Signal

SCV Rotary Club’s Famous Pancake Breakfast

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley will once again kick off Independence Day with its longtime community pancake breakfast, held in the parking lot near the start of the parade route. Volunteers will be serving pancakes, sausages, orange juice and coffee beginning at 6:45 a.m. and continuing until the parade steps off at 9 a.m.

The tradition is a deeply rooted one for the club, which has been active in the Santa Clarita Valley since 1960 and has hosted this breakfast at the same spot since around 1970.

“We’ve been proud to serve this community for decades, and the pancake breakfast has become one of our favorite ways to start the Fourth,” said Ken Petersen, the club’s 2025–2026 president. “We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

It would also serve as a great lead-in to the annual holiday race.

42nd Annual Independence Day Classic

The 42nd Annual Independence Day Classic returns Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Avenue, offering a festive and fitness-focused start to the holiday. Presented by Heritage Sierra Medical Group, the event features a Kids K at 7:15 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 7:30 a.m. and the Masters Walk (1 mile) at 7:35 a.m.

A longstanding Santa Clarita Valley tradition, the event benefits cross-country programs at all seven local high schools, along with other community nonprofits. Proceeds have historically helped cover essential costs for student-athletes, including travel to invitationals, race entry fees, uniforms, and gear such as tents and recovery supplies. Funding has also supported banquet events and end-of-season awards, while ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent students from participating.

Valencia High School cross-country and track coach Gavin Klinger expressed appreciation for the ongoing partnership between the Santa Clarita Runners and local schools, noting that the race plays a meaningful role in sustaining and strengthening team programs. He emphasized that contributions from the event not only expand access for student-athletes regardless of financial circumstances, but also enhance the overall team experience.

America’s Freedom, its People, Places and History

The City is kicking off its celebration with one of its most anticipated traditions: the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade, which returns Saturday, July 4, at 9 a.m. in Old Town Newhall under the theme, “Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Freedom, its People, Places and History.”

The annual hometown event is expected to draw residents and visitors from across the region, with spectators lining the parade route from the Newhall roundabout along Main Street, west on Lyons Avenue and ending at Avenida Dalbey. Known for its strong community participation, the parade will feature a wide range of entries, including scout troops, nonprofit organizations, local businesses, classic cars and community figures.

City officials are encouraging broad participation as part of this historic milestone.

“Each year, this parade reminds us of what makes the City of Santa Clarita so special — our strong sense of community and patriotic respect for the freedoms we enjoy as Americans,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “As we celebrate 250 years of our nation’s history, I invite everyone to come together, reflect on the values that unite us and take part in this meaningful and extraordinary hometown tradition. This is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration — a legacy we will share with future generations.”

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early, bring lawn chairs and enjoy a morning of patriotic celebration with family and neighbors.

City of Santa Clarita Fireworks Show

The City of Santa Clarita’s official Fourth of July fireworks show will once again light up the sky over Valencia Town Center, offering one of the most anticipated Independence Day traditions in the region. The display is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. on July 4 and is free to attend.

The fireworks will be launched from the Valencia Town Center parking lot, 24201 Valencia Boulevard. Public parking is available throughout the mall, though attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as lots typically fill hours in advance. RV parking is not permitted.

For those looking to experience the show up close, the mall parking areas and surrounding grounds provide the best vantage points, with many families setting up blankets and folding chairs well before sunset. Visitors can also enjoy shopping and dining at the mall before the show begins.

For a more relaxed viewing experience away from the crowds, several elevated locations throughout Santa Clarita offer excellent sightlines. Popular alternatives include the hills in the River Village community, areas along Newhall Ranch Road in Golden Valley (with attention to parking restrictions), the Via Princessa Bridge over Railroad Avenue, and the West Ranch High School parking lot.

Attendees are advised to plan ahead by arriving early, bringing portable seating, and considering parking a mile or two away to walk or bike in. Despite the logistical challenges, many locals agree the Valencia Town Center show remains the premier fireworks display in Santa Clarita and a fitting way to close out the Fourth of July.

Star-Spangled Night

Six Flags Magic Mountain will mark Independence Day with its annual “Star-Spangled Night presented by M&M’S®,” a high-energy celebration combining thrill rides and a patriotic fireworks spectacular. The show begins at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at the park, located at 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia, and is included with regular park admission.

Guests can enjoy a full day of attractions before the evening finale, with signature rides such as Goliath and Tatsu adding to the festive atmosphere. The fireworks display will light up the sky with synchronized music and vibrant bursts of color, creating an immersive experience for all ages. Inside the park, prime viewing areas include Full Throttle Plaza, DC Universe, and Main Gate Plaza, though the show may also be visible from nearby areas outside the park.

Event organizers note that fireworks and entertainment offerings are scheduled for specific times and are subject to change based on weather conditions. Some rides may close early to accommodate the nighttime show.