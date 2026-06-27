LASD seeks public’s help locating missing Valencia woman 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a white 29-year-old missing Valencia woman, who was last seen on June 26.

Elizabeth Avery Hopkinson was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. leaving “her residence on the 23400 block of Via Amado in Valencia, in her black 2004 Honda Civic, Massachusetts license plate #3KEJ73,” according to a Nixle alert sent by the LASD on Friday.

Hopkinson is described at 5 feet 9 inches, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hopkinson was last seen wearing tan pants and a tan shirt.

“Her loved ones are concerned about her well-being and asking for your help,” the Nixle read.

Anyone with information about the missing persons can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

Anyone who would prefer to provide information anonymously, can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. The phone number to reach the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is 661-260-4000.