Lois Eisenberg | A Gaudy, Pretentious Ballroom

President Donald Trump’s obsession with his exaggerated, gaudy, pretentious ballroom is excessive beyond belief.

The National Historic Trust claims that the destruction of the East Wing of the White House was deliberately and illegally undertaken. The National Historic Trust has asked the court to issue a temporarily restricting order to halt construction of the new ballroom.

Trump has overstepped his legality to tear down any part of the White House, “the people’s house.”

To make a physical makeover of the White House, the president residing in the White House at the time has to give the public the opportunity to weigh in on the decision of the makeover.

Only Congress can authorize the construction or destruction of a federal building, and Congress was never consulted on the ballroom construction or the tearing down of the East Wing.

Since the start of 2026, Trump has been fixated on this ballroom and he can’t stop talking about all the bells and whistles the ballroom will have.

The American people shouldn’t spend a single dime on Trump’s gold-plated, gaudy ballroom.

We the American people cannot let Republicans waste our nation’s treasures on a mission of chaos and corruption.

The needs for the American people are more important than the whim of one man wanting an unwanted ballroom.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia