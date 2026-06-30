Man gets 17.5 years for trading drugs, alcohol for sex with minors 

Suspect used social media networks including Instagram to find local victims

A federal judge sentenced a man who targeted underage Santa Clarita Valley teens online and then coerced them into sex acts in exchange for drugs and alcohol to 17.5 years in prison Friday at a sentencing hearing.

Federal prosecutors agreed not to object to a prison sentence for Saul Henry Alfaro, 38, of Panorama City, in the range of 14 to 18 years, in the terms of a plea agreement filed earlier this year at a federal courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles.

Alfaro also was ordered to pay $26,720 in restitution. He has been in federal custody since his arrest in March 2025.

There were a handful of documents in connection with the government’s position, including victim impact statements, which were filed under seal earlier this month, due to the sensitive information about juveniles.

A federal complaints accused Alfaro of using Instagram and SnapChat to obtain images from underage girls and entice them into sexual acts in exchange for the delivery of alcohol, marijuana and vape products, which he also sold to underage boys.

Alfaro could have faced up to life in prison if he had been convicted as he was originally charged.

Law enforcement officials became aware of the activity in October and spent several months investigating, with several victims being identified, which included William S. Hart Union High School District students.

The district held an informational presentation for parents following the arrests, which shared about the ways teens are targeted, the resources made for teens and parents and how teens can sometimes evade their parents’ efforts at monitoring.

“My youngest victim in my case, 12 years old, ‘I don’t have Instagram,’” said Special Agent Victoria Scott, sharing a cautionary tale from the investigation.

“Her parents don’t think she has Instagram. She’s told us she doesn’t have Instagram. And then when we showed her Instagram, ‘Well, I download it every day when I get to school and I delete it before I go home,’” Scott said to audible gasps from more than a few parents. “They’re smart at 12. You’re in trouble, guys. We’re all in trouble.”

The Homeland Security Investigation operation was conducted by the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. The ICAC Task Force is a national network of 61 task forces representing more than 3,000 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.