Monsters spotted at Rancho Camulos? 

News release

Armed Bigfoot expeditions — in the Santa Clarita Valley? Werewolves reported in Castaic? Giant, man-eating grizzly bears wandering Canyon Country? UFOs hovering over Newhall? Valencia’s Vampire Van killer? A dream that saved an Indian village from certain death in Saugus?

Santa Clarita historian and Signal columnist John Boston will be speaking Sunday, starting at noon at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum on Highway 126 near Piru.

The award-winning columnist and author will be sharing tales about the strange, the macabre, plain weird, unexplainable and even humorous.

“On the map of America, the Santa Clarita Valley is one of this country’s most historically significant spots,” Boston said in a news release. “And adding to that lore is a long-standing connection to the supernatural.”

Author of the two-volume, “Monsters — The Most Haunted Town in America,” Boston will follow the lecture with a Q&A period and book-signing. For more information and tickets ($10), visit tinyurl.com/ezjnkxzm.

Rancho Camulos is located at 5164 E. Telegraph Road, near Piru, along State Route 126 about 10 miles west of Interstate 5.