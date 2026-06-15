Nonprofit watchdog gives Kaiser hospital ‘A’ safety grade 

News release

Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center, which serves members across the Santa Clarita Valley, has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade, the highest possible, for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog, Kaiser announced in a news release.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients each day in the United States, the release said. This program is peer-reviewed and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and in the spring.

“Earning an ‘A’ safety grade from The Leapfrog Group reflects the consistency, discipline and shared accountability our teams bring to patient care every day,” Camille Applin-Jones, senior vice president and area manager of the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City and Antelope Valley service area, said in the release. “This recognition speaks to a culture where safety is embedded in every process, every decision and every interaction, so our patients can feel confident they are receiving care in a safe and trusted environment.”

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“Patient safety is not a single initiative; it’s a continuous commitment that shapes how we deliver care across every setting,” Dr. Stephen De Vita, area medical director and chief of staff, Kaiser Permanente Panorama City, said in the release. “This recognition highlights the strength of our integrated model, where physicians, nurses and care teams work together to reduce risk, improve outcomes and ensure every patient experience reflects the highest standards of safety and quality.”