‘Rooted in Wonder’ on exhibit at Valencia Library 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is presenting “Rooted in Wonder,” a solo exhibition by Tesha Smith, on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch (23743 Valencia Blvd.) now through July 22.

“This exhibit invites viewers into a vibrant world of flowers, foliage and fauna, celebrating the beauty, emotion and quiet wonder found within the natural world,” said a news release from the city.

“Rooted in Wonder” features a collection of mixed-media works that explore nature as both sanctuary and storyteller. Through layered expressive color and organic forms, Smith transforms petals, leaves and creatures into symbolic reflections of memory, resilience and personal connection, the release said.

Inspired by childhood curiosity, time spent outdoors and observations gathered through travel, her work balances realism with imagination, creating scenes that feel both familiar and dreamlike, the release said. Each piece encourages viewers to slow down, notice small details and reconnect with a sense of awe and reflection often overlooked in everyday life.

Smith is a mixed-media artist whose creative practice has been shaped by her travels and studies across different countries. Working primarily in acrylic, watercolor and charcoal, she often combines media to capture movement and atmosphere. Influenced by botanical gardens, sacred architecture, public murals and the beauty of ordinary moments, her work explores themes of connection between people, cultures and the natural world.

To learn more about Rooted in Wonder and upcoming art opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].