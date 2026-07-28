McMillan, Lubas to perform comedy show Aug. 15 

News release

Comedian Don McMillan from “America’s Got Talent” and comedian Randy Lubas are scheduled to perform 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at The Newhall Family Theatre.

McMillan is a former engineer turned standup comedian with a unique approach, doing his entire act in PowerPoint.

He was a $100,000 winner on “Star Search,” appeared on “The Tonight Show,” and multiple Budweiser commercials. His appearance on “America’s Got Talent” exploded his career and his fanbase. McMillan lived in Santa Clarita for many years and is looking forward to coming back to see his friends and fans in the area, said a news release from the producers of the local show.

Lubas, also known as J.R., opened the original J.R.’s Comedy Club inside Marie Callender’s in 1998 and has kept the laughs coming to Santa Clarita ever since, most recently at Route 66 Classic Grill. Lubas has been a national headliner for many years in clubs, casinos, and on cruise ships. He has had three specials released in the past few years, most recently “You Don’t Have to Look Far for the Jokes” on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

The Newhall Family Theatre for The Performing Arts is located at 24607 Walnut St.,

Newhall. Tickets ($27.27 general admission, $43.20 with a VIP meet-and-greet) are on sale at www.ComedyinValencia.com. The show is rated PG.