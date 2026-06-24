SCCS, TMU grad works with NHL team 

News release

As Isaac Hopewell, a graduate of Santa Clarita Christian School and The Master’s University, walked beneath the arena seats, he could hear the crowd of nearly 20,000 fans cheering above him.

Behind him walked country singer Luke Bryan, that night’s national anthem performer. Hopewell led his guest inside, the lights of Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena flashing around him.

This was a typical day for Hopewell during a recent internship with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League, allowing him to put into practice what he learned in The Master’s University’s sport management program, said a news release from TMU.

Prior to his time in Tennessee, Hopewell had the opportunity to work with Formula 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup and Champions Cup, and the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation.

His role with the Predators, as stage manager, included organizing the color guard, escorting anthem singers, and picking contestants for in-game entertainment, among other things.

“I am a huge fan of hockey, so to see these players on game day is very cool to me,” Hopewell said in the release. “I get to see the away team warm up by playing soccer and throwing footballs in areas no one is allowed to go. I also get to watch morning skates from both teams, which isn’t open to the public.”

Wayne Rasmussen, chair of TMU’s sport management department, champions the idea that opportunities such as Hopewell’s are a crucial component of career preparation for college students.

“At TMU, students get a great Bible foundation, general education, and a solid knowledge base in sport management,” Rasmussen said in the release. “But you have to go out and apply those things. Isaac has been very good at doing that.”

Hopewell, who graduated from TMU in May, agrees. “Without my previous internships and opportunities, I would not be where I am.”