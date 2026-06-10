SCV Food Pantry partners with Hart district to support student wellness 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry recently provided kitchen staples to wellness and resource centers in the William S. Hart Union High School District, aiming to ensure that students and families facing food insecurity have access to nutritious options during the school day, according to a news release from the nonprofit Food Pantry.

Additionally, the donation included coffee for district educators, acknowledging the vital role teachers and staff play in supporting student achievement, the release said.

“No child in our community should face the challenge of learning on an empty stomach,” Andrew Taban, board president of the SCV Food Pantry, said in the release. “Access to food is fundamental to academic success and we are committed to supporting our students and look forward to future opportunities to work with the Hart district to ensure every student has the resources they need to succeed.”

Peter Warda, executive director of the SCV Food Pantry, added: “It is a privilege to give back to our community in such a meaningful way. By supporting our local students, we deliver on our mission statement to alleviate hunger in the Santa Clarita Valley. When we can help ensure that students have what they need to focus on their education, we’re investing in the future of our entire community.”