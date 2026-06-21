Where the West Still Comes Alive 

California’s love of cowboy culture can be traced back to cattle ranching primarily built upon Spanish-Mexican vaquero traditions that began with Spanish missions in the 1700s and evolved into a vast “rancho” system focused on the hide and tallow trade.

Cattle numbers grew rapidly to over 1 million by the late 1840s, with herds often doubling every two years. The 1849 Gold Rush triggered a massive boom, pivoting the ranchos toward beef production for miners.

Cattle are still an important part of California’s agricultural economy. California ranks #4 in total cattle and calves (approximately 5.05 million head) as of early 2026. While Texas leads in total inventory, California stands out as the #1 state for dairy production and boasts the highest number of cattle feedlots in the country, with more than 135 square miles of facilities.

SCV Cowboy Culture

The Santa Clarita Valley has embraced its “cowboy culture” since the days of William S. Hart, one of biggest silent movie Western stars who left his Newhall home, now Hart Park, to the people of Los Angeles. It continued through Gene Autry, the “Singing Cowboy” of the 1940s-50s, who owned Melody Ranch, to the inception of the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival that recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The SCV is also know for the large number of Western films and television shows shot within its borders.

However, in the SCV, most residents who speed down Soledad Canyon Road past the site of the former Saugus Speedway are unaware that the location started not as an auto race track, but as a popular stadium.

The future Saugus Speedway was built originally as a rodeo arena in 1927 by Roy Baker. He purchased the 40-acre property east of Bouquet Junction in 1923 for the purpose of breeding and selling show and pleasure horses. Baker also staged rodeos.

The first reference to a rodeo in the SCV was one Bob Anderson organized in 1924, but its exact location is unknown.

Baker and Anderson became partners and built a rodeo stadium that opened May 1, 1927. It seated 18,000 fans and thousands more reportedly were turned away on opening day.

Cowboy actor Hoot Gibson bought the stadium in 1930. Gibson held rodeos that drew a Hollywood crowd including famous actors such as William S. Hart, Harry Carey, Tom Mix and John Wayne.

In 1934, Gibson sold the stadium to Paul Hill, owner of the Western Livestock Stockyards, who continued to call it the Hoot Gibson Rodeo.

In 1939, ownership passed to William Bonelli and it was renamed Bonelli Stadium.

Bonelli continued the annual rodeo tradition, but introduced auto racing in 1939. Ultimately auto racing took over and Bonelli renamed the arena Saugus Speedway. Occasional rodeos continued until the late 1960s.

Rancho Camulos Museum

Close to the SCV, but a true trip back into time. Rancho Camulos is a 40-acre National Historic Landmark that is the best-preserved example of a 19th-century Spanish-Mexican rancho in California.

Located at 5164 E. Telegraph Rd. in Piru, the museum is dedicated to preserving the historic adobe rancho and understanding of California’s early history.

For more information, visit www.ranchocamulos.org.

California Rodeos

Where can you find the romance and action of the Old West in modern California? The rodeo is place to immerse yourself in the celebration of cowboy rodeo traditions of bronc busting, barrel racing, bull riding and steer wrestling.

Willits Frontier Days Rodeo

July 3-4

Info www.willitsfrontierdays.com

This year marks its 100th anniversary with two weeks of festivities leading up to the professional rodeo. Other events include a junior rodeo, horseshoe throwing contest, parade and additional Fourth of July events tied to its claim as California’s longest-running continuous rodeo.

California Rodeo Salinas

July 16-19

Info bit.ly/48YKApb

With an 115-year tradition this is largest rodeo in the state and one of the top 15 professional rodeos in the country. While the rodeo is in July, tickets are on sale now at carodeo.com only.

Last year’s event awarded $30,000 in scholarships and generated $854,000 for non-profits.

The Salinas rodeo began in 1911 as a Wild West Show on the site of the old race track ground, now the Salinas Sports Complex. The rodeo was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Wine Country Rodeo

Aug. 7-8

Info bit.ly/4fhwvqG

Enjoy classic rodeo events at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds including saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing. Held in conjunction with the Sonoma County Fair.

Pack Trips, Horse Riding

Rodeos are great entertainment and a celebration of Western cowboy culture, but the best experiences can be found out on the lonesome trail with back-country pack trips or trail rides.

Kennedy Meadows Resort Packstation

Info www.kennedymeadows.com/

This Tuolumne County outfit offers a true back-country cowboy experience. Visit the Emigrant Wilderness, Carson Iceberg Wilderness, or northern Yosemite National Park.

West 2 Take a real “wild west” journey with a back-country pack trip. Photo Aspen Meadow Pack Station.

Aspen Meadow Pack Station

Info aspenmeadowpackstation.com

These outings bring visitors into the High Sierra for hiking, fishing and swimming with trout-filled lakes and streams.

Pine Mountain Lake Equestrian Center

Info www.pmlequestriancenter.com

Located at the gateway to Yosemite, enjoy scenic day trip trail rides from May to October, where you can explore breathtaking landscapes on horseback.

Firefall Ranch

Info www.firefallranch.com

Firefall Ranch makes it easier to get into the saddle without committing to the full pack trip route. Partner Smith Station Stables offers a wide range of exclusive horseback riding adventures through some of the area’s most highly sought-after trails.

Shadow Glen Riding Stables

Info www.shadowglenstables.com

Connected to approximately 10,000 acres of designated California State Park horse trails near Sacramento. Once on the trail you can feel the “Old West.”

Harris Stage Lines

Info harrisstagelines.com

Experience a ride in a Concord Stagecoach at Harris Stage Lines. Relive history, traveling by stagecoach just as it was in Paso Robles in the late 1860s.

Hunewill Guest Ranch

Info www.hunewillranch.com

Visitors can experience a cattle drive on a fifth generation working cattle ranch. 