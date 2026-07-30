Photos: RagDolls performs during Concerts

Attendees rocked out and reminisced with Aerosmith classics during the city of Santa Clarita’s third installment of the 2026 Concerts in the Park lineup, featuring the Ragdolls Aerosmith Tribute Band, on Saturday.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].