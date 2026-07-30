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Photos: RagDolls performs during Concerts

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The Ragdolls Aerosmith Tribute Band performs during the city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
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Attendees rocked out and reminisced with Aerosmith classics during the city of Santa Clarita’s third installment of the 2026 Concerts in the Park lineup, featuring the Ragdolls Aerosmith Tribute Band, on Saturday.
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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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