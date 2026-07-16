2026-27 PAC Spotlight Series announced 

News release

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons will welcome audiences for its 2026-27 Spotlight Series season with a diverse lineup of live entertainment featuring chart-topping musical tributes, cultural celebrations, holiday favorites and family-friendly experiences, said a news release from the PAC.

Designed to appeal to audiences of all ages, the new season showcases six nationally touring productions spanning doo-wop, classic rock, ’90s hits, holiday music, Día de los Muertos festivities and even high-flying canine performers, the release said.

The 2026-27 PAC Spotlight Series includes:

• The Doo Wop Project — Friday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m.

• Eternamente: A Día de Los Muertos Spectacular! — Friday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m.

• One Christmas Night in Memphis — Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.

• 90s Mixtape Live! — Saturday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m.

• The Sixties Show — Saturday, March 13, at 8 p.m.

• Stunt Dog Experience — Saturday, May 15, at noon and 4 p.m.

“This season reflects the variety, creativity and energy that make the PAC a special gathering place for our community,” Jeff Gregor, assistant superintendent/vice president of workforce and economic advancement at College of the Canyons, said in the release. “We look forward to sharing these memorable experiences with both returning patrons and those visiting us for the first time.”

In addition to the Spotlight Series, the PAC will host a wide range of performances throughout the year by students and faculty from the college’s School of Visual & Performing Arts, including productions from the Music, Theatre and Dance departments. Community arts organizations will also take the stage as part of the venue’s ongoing commitment to serving as the region’s premier performing arts destination, the release said.

Tickets (prices vary) for all Spotlight Series performances are available online at canyonsPAC.com, in person at the PAC Box Office, or by calling 661-362-5304.