5 Towns Near Greenville, SC That Deserve a Spot on Your Short List

If you’re eyeing a move to Greenville, South Carolina, and you’ve only looked inside the city limits, do yourself a favor and pause. Some of the best places to live in the Upstate right now aren’t in Greenville at all — they’re the small towns ringing it, each with a completely different personality, price tag, and daily rhythm.

We move families into these communities week after week, so we see the trade-offs up close: the streets that bottleneck at 5 p.m., the neighborhoods you can walk to a trail from, the towns where your dollar stretches furthest. This isn’t a best-to-worst ranking — every town here fits a different kind of buyer. Here’s the honest rundown on five of them.

1. Travelers Rest — the lifestyle pick

About 15–25 minutes north of downtown Greenville along Highway 25, “TR” trades interstate convenience for quality of life. The Swamp Rabbit Trail runs straight through downtown and into Greenville, so if you work, your ” commute remotely” can be a bike ride to a coffee shop. Saturdays mean cyclists, dogs, families, and the farmers’ market at Trailblazer Park. It feels less like a suburb and more like a small mountain town growing into itself — and there’s a big mixed-use project (boutique hotel, food hall) opening at The Station right on the trail.

The market: the priciest town on this list — homes average in the mid-$500Ks, with limited inventory and roughly 350 properties listed so far in 2026.

What drives value: trail access, privacy/acreage (rare and coveted here), and walkability to Main Street.

The trade-off: prices have climbed fast, the downtown is charming but small, and busy trail weekends feel more crowded than newcomers expect.

2. Greer — the job-hub sleeper

A lot of people pencil in Greer as the backup plan, then realize it should’ve been first. Sitting between Greenville and Spartanburg (20–30 minutes to either downtown), Greer is anchored by a genuinely strong job engine: GSP International Airport, BMW basically next door, and the recently expanded SC Inland Port. Downtown — “Greer Station” — has brick streets, local shops, and an easy, lived-in feel.

One thing to know: Greer is huge geographically, so it varies a lot. Southern Greer zones into Riverside High (one of the state’s best); head north,h and you’re at Blue Ridge (also well-regarded). The middle feels suburban; the edges feel rural.

The market: 1,000+ properties listed YTD, averaging ~$430,000 with a median of ~$355,000 — less than TR, more than our next stop.

The trade-off: the “industrial blur” — warehouses and truck traffic in spots, and not the picture-perfect small-town look everywhere.

3. Duncan — the value play on I-85

Most people blow right past Duncan on I-85, which is exactly why it’s a smart look for budget-focused buyers. It’s a commuter town, plain and simple — about 25 minutes to Greenville, 20 to Spartanburg — and the SC-290 corridor keeps adding services.

The housing is where it shines: only 140 properties listed this year, averaging a very affordable ** $346,000**, with active new construction from builders like Ryan Homes and Meritage. Schools hold up, too (Abner Creek Elementary is a draw), and Spartanburg District 5 recently passed a major bond to fund new and upgraded schools.

The trade-off: no real downtown or walkable Main Street — it’s a bedroom community, and a wreck on I-85 can turn a 25-minute commute into 45. But for a brand-new home, a bigger yard, and a manageable payment, it makes a lot of sense.

4. Simpsonville / Five Forks — the already-built-out favorite

There’s a reason families keep landing here. About 20–25 minutes south of Greenville on I-385, Simpsonville’s superpower is options — Harrison Bridge, Standing Springs, Fairview, and both Georgia Roads mean you’re not hostage to one bottleneck. Downtown has grown up around The Warehouse at Vance (a food hall with live music), and Heritage Park’s amphitheater draws national tours. The Five Forks side (29681) is one of the most in-demand spots in the entire Upstate.

The market: the most inventory of any Greenville suburb — 1,300+ listings YTD. Town-wide median ~$392,000; 29680 around $365,000; 29681 in the low $400Ks (and the most million-dollar-plus sales of any suburb).

The trade-off: traffic at peak hours, even with all those roads, and a lot of newer west-side neighborhoods sit on former farmland, so that the landscape can feel flat and similar.

5. Fountain Inn — the town is still on the way up

Walk Main Street in Fountain Inn and you can feel the energy building. About 25–30 minutes from Greenville via I-385, The Mill anchors it — a restored historic space with a food hall, brewery, and big lawn that’s already won design awards — with more retail coming at Main and Trade. And the Swamp Rabbit Trail extension is creeping toward connecting it to the larger network, which will change how people see this town.

The market: 600 properties listed in 2026, averaging ** $344,000** — one of the most affordable Greenville suburbs, with the most room left to grow.

$344,000** — one of the most affordable Greenville suburbs, with the most room left to grow. The trade-off: it’s still coming together. Day-to-day services aren’t all here yet (you’ll still run to Simpsonville), and some pockets feel in-between. But if you’re okay being early, that’s exactly where the upside is.

Bonus to keep on your radar: Mauldin, especially the Bridgeway Station area, if you want to stay close to Greenville with newer development.

So which one fits you?

A simple way to narrow it down:

Walkability + outdoor lifestyle → Travelers Rest

Strong job access + real community → Greer

New construction + best value → Duncan

Already built-out with everything close → Simpsonville / Five Forks

Getting in early on the path of growth → Fountain Inn

It really comes down to three things: your lifestyle, your budget, and how long a commute you can live with (and check the traffic patterns for your times of day — they vary a lot). Get the trade-offs right, and you won’t be itching to move again a year later.

Whichever town wins you over — or if you decide you want to be right in the heart of the city — the move goes smoother with a crew that already knows these streets, gate codes, and rush-hour choke points. If you’re moving to Greenville, SC, we’d love to help you plan it.