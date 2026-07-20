Alleged intrusion leads to standoff, arrest 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a San Fernando woman Sunday on suspicion of felony burglary charges after they responded to a report of a break-in in Saugus.

The residents of a home in the 28100 block of Robin Place, a residential neighborhood just north of Plum Canyon Road, said they left their home unlocked, according to the report shared by Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station, via email.

When the homeowners returned around 10:50 p.m., they saw there was a woman they did not know inside the home.

Before the residents could enter, the suspect locked them out of their own residence, according to the initial report.

The residents called 911, and ultimately, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau was called out to assist the deputies with the situation, according to Miller. The SEB unit is the LASD’s special weapons and tactics team used for responding to standoffs, among other emergencies.

“After call-outs,” or attempts to reach to person locked inside over a loudspeaker, the woman ultimately “surrendered peacefully without incident and exited the residence,” according to a statement Monday from Miller.

Departmental custody records indicate the suspect was taken into custody at 12:45 a.m., and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at Golden Valley Road approximately three hours later.

Custody records indicated she was being held at the station’s jail as of this story’s publication, which did not indicate a bail amount.

She has a preliminary arraignment at the San Fernando Courthouse scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not have any charge information listed in records available online as of Monday afternoon.