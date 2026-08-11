CHP: Man in custody after pursuit 

A man was detained after a pursuit resulted in a traffic collision just north of State Route 14 on Monday morning, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

At around 8:43 a.m., the CHP Bakersfield Communication Center was advised that a gray Audi sedan was stolen at a gas station in Mettler, according to an email statement from Officer Andre Ortiz with CHP’s Newhall office.

Uninvolved drivers spotted the Audi and reported the driver was driving recklessly southbound on Interstate 5, south of Laval Road in Arvin, Ortiz said in the statement.

A CHP Newhall officer located the Audi traveling southbound on I-5, south of Templin Highway, and the officer waited for an additional unit to conduct an enforcement stop, the statement said.

An additional officer arrived, and an enforcement stop was initiated, according to the statement.

The suspect of the Audi failed to yield on the southbound I-5, south of Parker Road, and crashed into a gray Subaru SUV just north of SR-14, terminating the pursuit, the statement said.

He was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 9:55 a.m., Ortiz’s statement said.

The man and a person from the Subaru were transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to the statement.

This incident remains under investigation, Ortiz’s statement said.