Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of multiple charges 

An 18-year-old Oxnard man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, robbery, criminal threats and false imprisonment on the 17000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to the area regarding a report of a domestic violence incident, according to Deputy Mariela Picard in an email statement.

The victim reported the incident involving her boyfriend after he allegedly strangled her, forcibly took her cell phone, threatened her with scissors, and prevented her from leaving, the statement said.

Deputies located the suspect near the location, according to the statement.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, robbery, criminal threats, and false imprisonment, the statement said.

He was booked at the station and bail was set at $100,000, Picard’s statement said.