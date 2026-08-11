SCV Water appoints Steve Cole as general manager 

News release

Effective Aug. 1, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors appointed Steve Cole as general manager following the retirement of Matt Stone.

As general manager, Cole oversees agency operations to ensure reliable delivery and effective management of its water supplies for the Santa Clarita Valley. He was instrumental in the formation of SCV Water, collaborating with various partners and interested parties over a two-year period to support the passage of Senate Bill 634 (by then-Sen. Scott Wilk), which established the regional water agency in January 2018, the agency said in a news release.

Cole previously served as SCV Water’s assistant general manager for eight years.

“The board is thrilled to have Steve as general manager to lead the next chapter for SCV Water,” board President Maria Gutzeit said in the release. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Steve since 2003. His knowledge and expertise on local, regional, and statewide water issues make him the ideal leader for our agency. He is the right person to guide the Santa Clarita Valley community as we build long-term resilience and sustainability for our water future.”

During his tenure with SCV Water, Cole has focused on strengthening regional water resiliency by advancing initiatives that help the agency adapt to extreme weather conditions, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and secure a reliable water supply for customers, the release said. He is also leading a proactive, multi-year effort to restore local groundwater supplies through the construction of water treatment facilities that remove PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and improve water quality.

Drawing on more than 25 years of water industry experience, including 13 years as general manager of the former Newhall County Water District, Cole is focused on growing the agency to meet the evolving needs of the Santa Clarita Valley, the release said. “His experience helps to align employees around shared goals, while his calm, approachable, and trustworthy leadership fosters a collaborative and supportive workplace culture.”

Promotions

With the appointment of Cole as general manager, Chief Operating Officer Keith Abercrombie was promoted to assistant general manager to fill the vacated position. He will oversee the agency’s Engineering, Water Resources, Operations and Maintenance, Water Quality, Safety and Emergency Preparedness functions. Abercrombie will serve alongside existing Assistant General Manager for Finance and Administration Rochelle Patterson.

“Keith has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, sound judgment, and an unwavering commitment to serving our customers and our community. His promotion to assistant general manager reflects not only his outstanding contributions over the years, but also his ability to help lead the agency into the future,” Cole said in the release. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside Keith as we advance our strategic priorities, invest in reliable water infrastructure, and ensure SCV Water remains well positioned to meet the needs of our growing community.”

Director of Maintenance and Operations Mike Alvord has also been promoted to chief operating officer and will oversee the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the agency, which includes water treatment, production and distribution, water quality laboratory and regulatory compliance, and field services.

“Mike’s ability to lead complex operations, inspire our teams, and deliver reliable, high-quality water services has earned the respect of colleagues and stakeholders alike,” Cole said in the release. “I am confident that as our chief operating officer, he will continue to drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and help position our agency for long-term success. We are fortunate to have such a dedicated leader guiding our operations into the future.”