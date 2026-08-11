Road-rage suspect takes plea deal 

A 2025 Valencia road-rage incident with a knife that was caught on video and shared on social media led to a conditional plea deal at the San Fernando Courthouse, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

Michael Anthony Cantu, 35, of Saugus, entered a conditional plea of no contest to a felony assault charge and a no-contest plea to misdemeanor battery, per the minute order for his Aug. 4 hearing — with a proviso that if the terms are completed, the felony is dismissed. 0

The terms of Cantu’s plea deal include 13 days of community labor, an order to stay away from the victim and an eight-hour anger-management course. All three conditions are expected to be met for the next year, according to the deal discussed on the record.

“If (the) defendant successfully completes the terms of the conditional plea, defendant will be sentenced on the misdemeanor,” according to the order from Judge David Stuart in court records.

For the deal, Cantu is expected to return to court by Aug. 4, 2027, when he will be sentenced again based on how well he completes those terms.

Cantu was one of two men who exited their vehicles after one man cut the other man off on the road, according to a witness from the Sept. 15, 2025, assault. The two cars were making a left turn near Kelly Johnson Parkway heading toward Home Depot Plaza and Newhall Ranch Road when the altercation happened.

Cantu exited the sedan with a knife between his knuckles and attempted to punch the victim, who had exited the truck, and stabbed his hand, based on an eyewitness account from a nearby motorist.

Cantu is now due back in court in October, when the judge will discuss any potential restitution payments for the victim’s medical bills from the incident.

“The victim’s hand was sliced up pretty good,” according to a statement from Deputy District Attorney Stephen Gunson, in the transcripts from Cantu’s hearing. “I understand there was no permanent damage, but he needed stitches and treatment.”

If Cantu fails to complete the terms, he will have to report back to court, where he could be sentenced for both charges as felonies at the discretion of the judge, according to court records.

He also was given two years of probation, based on the transcripts from Cantu’s hearing.