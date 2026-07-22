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Child & Family to host awards, installation 

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News release 

Child & Family Center is scheduled Aug. 7 to host its annual Board Installation and Community Awards Dinner: Celebration of Leadership & Community Impact.  

The event is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Child & Family Center Education Center, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization. 

The evening will celebrate the installation of Child & Family Center’s officers and board members for fiscal year 2026-27 and recognize community leaders, volunteers, corporate partners and supporters whose dedication continues to strengthen the center’s mission to change lives, heal relationships, and help people thrive, the release said. 

Child & Family Center will welcome and install its newest members to the board of directors: Patricia Hackett, founder of SCV Golden Girls; John Vance, founder and CEO of Vance Wealth; and Erin McKeon Wilson, board member of the William S. Hart Union High School District. 

The center will also reinstall its executive committee for fiscal year 2026-27: Dr. David Wong, chair; Michael Berger, vice chair; Thomas B. Cole, treasurer; Cristy Collins-Parker, secretary; and William Cooper, immediate past chair. 

They will be joined by returning board members Noely Allevato, Rick Garcia, Dr. Leticia Hernandez, Kris Huber, Jean LaCorte-Kiczek, the Rev. Christopher Montella, Renee Spieckermann, Lee Thompson and Aida Weinstein. 

In addition, Child & Family Center will honor several community supporters during a special awards ceremony: 

• Volunteer of the Year Award: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379. 
• Corporate Sponsor of the Year: Kaiser Permanente. 
• Hope & Healing Award: Sarah Gilberts, district wellness coordinator, William S. Hart Union High School District. 
• Community Partner Award: Boston Scientific. 

Dinner will be provided. Tickets are $70 per person and guests are encouraged to RSVP by Aug. 1, as seating is limited. To purchase tickets, visit www.childfamilycenter.org. 

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News Release

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